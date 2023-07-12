Representatives from Norwood Fire Protection District last week released the first half this year’s annual report in a news release. For the first half of 2023 ending June 30, there were a total of 131 calls, including 116 medical calls with 47 ambulance transports, mostly to Montrose Memorial Hospital. There were also 15 fire-related calls, though the fire calls are not always the result of fires and included emergency calls to check out gas leaks, smoke reports and more.
The last few months and a very long spring have been busy for Norwood Fire Protection District. Fire season is getting a late start, representatives said, but it is now well underway. Norwood’s wildland fire crew deployed on its first assignment, to the Arkansas Loop Fire, which started on June 27 on the Southern Ute Indian Reservation between Ignacio and Durango.
Other department highlights released last week in the semi-annual report are that Norwood Fire is hoping to add a couple more firefighters to its paid, on-call staff by the fall. This keeps responders at the ready, 24/7, and plans are in the works to remodel the current fire station with improved living quarters.
Additionally, representatives said Norwood firefighters are dedicated to continuing their training and earning increased qualifications. The wildland crew gained certifications during a training exchange in Mark Twain National Forest in Missouri recently. Several are working their way toward state firefighter certification in both structural and wildland fire suppression, as well as advanced EMT and paramedic training. Seven people in the department are in the process of taking EMT and IV certification.
Nancy Wells completed two financial management courses for wildland fire operations. Kathryn Westcott completed her pyrotechnical certification.
“We can feel a little safer when Norwoodians enjoy the annual fireworks show on New Year’s Eve,” representatives of Norwood Fire said in a press release last week.
The department now has a fully outfitted HazMat trailer with specialized decontamination equipment for any chemical and fuel spills.
And, to present to the San Miguel County Board of Commissioners and the State of Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, Norwood Fire Chief John Bockrath is spearheading an in-depth report outlining the fire danger and ecosystem impact of the proposed 1,000-acre solar project for Wright’s Mesa along Lone Cone Road.
Due to scheduling conflicts, the Firefighter Freedom Friday event that had been scheduled for July 14 has been cancelled. The holiday was set to replace Star-Spangled Saturday in Norwood. Any donations already received for the cancelled event will be used for the New Year’s fireworks.
For the second-grade kids at Norwood Elementary School, Bockrath completed the annual five-month “Learn Not to Burn” program.
Representatives said sometimes firefighters and EMS workers are paid, but mostly they put in the time and go the extra mile because they’re dedicated to keeping their neighbors safe.
“That’s a lot of work for the NFPD, so if you see a firefighter, be sure to say thanks,” representatives said.
