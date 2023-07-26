The high amount of rain and snowfall this past winter and spring led to a wildflower superbloom in lower elevations, but meant that Yvette Henson, director of the Colorado State University-Extension Office, had to reschedule the first of the season’s Native Plant Master classes in May. Not to worry, though. Local wildflowers are still in bloom, and Henson is teaching the third in this year’s series of native plant classes: the Calico Trail Native Plant Field Class, happening this Thursday.
Thursday’s session is an “exploration of upland and riparian plants along Calico Trail between Lizard Head Pass and Rico,” Henson said in a news release last week. “The trail runs through subalpine meadows and forests at an elevation starting at 10,000 feet.”
Thursday’s class meets at 8:30 a.m. and will end before 3 p.m.
Henson asks that people leave their dogs at home for the hike. The cost is $25, and further details will be provided upon registration.
There is no prerequisite for Thursday’s session, though people who want to become Native Plant Masters do need to apply in the spring and attend three courses, according to the Colorado Native Plant Society webpage on the Native Plant Master program. Applicants also have to pass an exam at the end of the program and commit to volunteering to teach at least 20 people per class taken per year (60 total) about native plants.
According to the Colorado Native Plant Society, Native Plant Master class participants can expect to learn fascinating plant facts, including landscape uses of Colorado natives and other human uses, and how noxious weeds threaten native plants and wildlife. Participants will also learn how to use a key and botanical field guides to identify wild plants, interact with others who share a love of Colorado’s native flora and be recognized for their advanced knowledge with a certificate from the CSU-Extension Office.
The Colorado Native Plant Society recommends the use of native plants in landscaping, both because of their adaptability, and because Colorado has a unique regional horticulture worth promoting and protecting.
The first San Miguel County Native Plant Master Course took place in June and July 2007, at Priest Lake, over three consecutive weeks. Now Henson spreads the classes out with a month between each to allow for the range of blooming and fruiting times in the region.
This season’s final class, on August 24, will focus on native fruits and nuts in the San Miguel Basin.
“It’s another excursion into the field classroom where registrants will learn how to identify edible fruiting plants in the area, as well as how to ethically harvest, and how to prepare them,” said Henson.
“Leave the next day open for a potential day in the kitchen to make something delicious from anything harvested the previous day,” she added.
The August 24 class meets at 8:30 a.m. and will end before 3 p.m. Registration is $35 and includes a booklet, “Native Fruits and Nuts of the San Miguel Basin,” which can also be purchased separately.
For more details and to sign up for either class, call 970-327-4393 or email maryw@sanmiguelcountyco.gov. More information will be sent to those who sign up.
To learn more about becoming a Native Plant Master, those interested may visit sanmiguel.extension.colostate.edu/native-plant-master-program/.
