A group of Norwood boys are celebrating a victory after winning a first-place award in First Lego League. Jessica Johnson, the Norwood coach, couldn’t be more proud. On the other hand, she can’t help but feel a bit sad for the girls team who worked equally as hard but didn’t walk away with a trophy.
Johnson has been involved in the Legos team for six years. For her, she continues to be impressed by the process. According to her, it’s way more than playing with Legos. A robotics program, she said it’s actually a crash horse in computer coding, science, teamwork and public speaking.
Competing for the boys this year were Hayden Heldman, Brodie White, Kaden Donnellon, Trae Johnson, Judah Baker, Jerron Calvillo, Levi Snyder and Cooper Morlang.
For the girls it was Chloe Sherman, Apple Davis, McKenzie Alexander, Madison Mull, Yare Flores, Xara Andrew, Lexi Bray and Ember Blair.
Sponsors are Norwood Public School and the Pinhead Institute.
The recent competition was in Grand Junction, and the teams had to showcase their robots performing missions for judges, an event that lasted from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Johnson said 14 of the 16 kids have never done the program before. All of them are in the 9 to 12 age group.
For the coach, it was incredible to watch students perform in their competitions, especially since they couldn’t receive help from her during the process, only on the breaks. The kids had to send their coded robots on specific missions, and work through the mishaps as they happened, all while being critiqued by adults in the STEM field.
“The robot can lose its mind, it can spin,” Johnson said. “The kids have to work it out and problem solve quickly. There is no time for upset. They have to move on.”
The boys, because of their professionalism, won first place in the “Core Values” category. For their display of inclusion, teamwork, fun, impact, innovation and discovery, they won the trophy and will head to Denver on Dec. 10.
“They’re judged the entire time on behavior,” Johnson said.
Johnson is especially proud of her girls serving on an all-female team in a robotics competition. She hopes the community will acknowledge their hard work.
She’s blown away by both teams’ respective projects. The boys completed an innovation project on water turbines in the Norwood water system to generate power. The girls worked on making solar panels more efficient globally.
The Norwood teams just started practicing in August. They worked together weekly to accomplish their goals, including learning code and collaborating, as well as prepping for what the competition would be like.
Now, the boys begin even more frequent practices, including some weekends, to get ready for the state competition. Only 11 of the 45 teams have advanced this far.
Johnson, who works for Norwood Public Schools in the preschool program and has two children of her own in the district, said she’s impressed by how the First Lego League has grown.
She’s proud the Norwood students are interested in participating. This is the first year that high number required both a boys and girls team.
