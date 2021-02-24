The pandemic has shifted the way people are thinking about food, and in the last few years, “growing your own” has been at the forefront of community conversations. The Telluride Foundation launched the Local Food Initiative, the FRESH Food Hub is sourcing local and the Norwood Community Garden welcomes folks with small plots to raise their own produce.
The Colorado State University Extension Office recently announced the seed library. Available through the Lone Cone Library, people in Norwood who want to garden this spring can ask a librarian for local seeds and proceed to complete a membership form.
Anyone who cannot travel to the library should contact CSU Extension Office Director Yvette Henson at Yvette.Henson@colostate.edu or 970-708-4786 for support.
Henson said the purpose of the seed library is to “provide and propagate locally adapted seeds for local farmers and gardeners.” The seeds are free, but patrons are limited to five packets for the year.
At the same time, Henson asks that patrons bring back at least two to three packets of seeds, so that those can be shared next spring.
“Currently, this is not required, even though our documents still say so, because we have lots of seeds to share, and seeds don’t live forever,” Henson said.
Still, it’s about sustainability. And in the future, if nobody ever returns seeds they saved or that they have left over from other sources, the seed library will eventually die out.
To see what seeds are available this year, the public may visit sanmiguel.extension.colostate.edu/programs/agriculture/ to view the list. Membership forms are available there, too.
Last year, because of the closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CSU Extension Office through the library gave away more than 100 packets of seeds. This year, Henson hopes to give away even more.
She said it’s important to distribute locally adapted seeds and create a healthy and secure local food system.
“Locally grown seeds adapt to the conditions they are grown in,” she said. “The following generations of that variety will perform better in that environment, like drought and short season.”
In the future, the CSU Extension Office will offer some classes on seed saving, though they’ve offered some in the past, too. Henson said there are also people in the community who can help those who want to learn personally.
“There are a couple master gardeners willing to do that. Myself, Mary and four other dedicated master gardener volunteers have spent countless hours making the support materials, cleaning, packeting, labeling, keeping inventory, organizing,” she said. “It is a true labor of love.”
Anyone who’d like to begin obtaining seeds from the seed library now to plan their 2021 garden should visit the Lone Cone Library between Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Library staff will then assist.
Additionally, the CSU Extension Office is promoting a downloadable Colorado Veggie Growing Guide. The public is welcome to visit extension.colostate.edu/grow-give/ to receive the information on gardening.
This year, too, there will be Spanish webinars on growing food in Colorado. The CSU Extension Office will be offering two sessions, March 13 and April 3 at 1 p.m. The webinars will focus on the basics of growing vegetables in Colorado and will be delivered in Spanish for the Hispanic community.
