Most people in Norwood know that Colton Bray has been welding since he was a small child. Now a junior at Norwood High School, he has his own small business. Because of the demand for his welded creations, he’s established CB Welding, along with a Facebook page to promote it.
His father, Lance Bray, taught him to weld when he was in elementary school. He began welding by doing ranch work, since his family has a cattle business and hunting-outfitting business, too. He can weld fence and other things like trailers, parts on trucks, artesian wells and more.
He started experimenting with horse-shoes, making utilitarian art projects with random horse shoes. The hunters that come from out of town to be guided by Bray Ranches fell in love with his pieces, and Bray began selling them. He makes a lot of hat- and coat-rack type things. They’re useful pieces that also have western flair.
He takes horse shoes from his dad, or some people bring him shoes to work with. Bray owns his own personal welder. He bought it brand new his freshman year of high school and paid cash for it. He said his personal belief is to pay cash for everything.
He did so well last year selling his pieces, he had to start filing taxes.
He told The Norwood Post he still doesn’t feel he’s that great at it. He said he’s still working on his craft. He has good days and bad days welding, and he continues to learn every day.
“It’s a work in progress,” he said.
He said his mother, 4-H mom and local dental hygienist, Nichol Bray is supportive. Sunday night he presented her with a coat rack, a piece he’d made that she had been wanting for herself.
When he is not doing his art, he’s busy working. He finished a big job on North Mountain for a buffalo fence recently. Other times, he’s helping his father with a job on the ranch.
Bray also works for Bryan Littlejohn’s construction company, Southwestern Construction. There he builds fence, welds, and is now learning to operate heavy equipment, too. Bray said he doesn’t take the opportunity to learn from Littlejohn lightly, especially since some of the backhoes and excavators are very expensive. He said he appreciates the trust Littlejohn has put in him. He added he’s learning a lot at Southwestern, and he’s spending so much time there that it’s become a second home and family.
Regarding CB Welding, he said more than anything, word-of-mouth is what has grown his small business. Some people do make requests for his horse-shoe art. Bray admitted he has heard about the Noel Night vendor space at the old hardware store building. He said he’s considering setting up shop there.
For him, though, a kid who has a hard time sitting still and who spends most of his time working after school outside, that may or may not happen. Anyone who would like to get a welded piece from him should send a message through Facebook, or reach out to him personally.
