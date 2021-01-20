The Norwood Chamber of Commerce is focusing on positive change and kicked off 2021 with a new executive board of directors, as it looks at what appears to be a lot on the organization’s plate.
John Metzger is the new chamber president.
“As the new president, I’m pleased to welcome the continuing service of Gretchen Wells (vice president), Terri Lamers (treasurer), Nola Svoboda (secretary), Bernice White (member at-large), and our newest member at-large, Matthew Mogg,” Metzger said in a news release. “We also noted with gratitude the many years of service by Linda Avery and Carrie Andrew, who stepped down at the end of 2020.”
Metzger said in what is essentially a societal recalibration of where and how people work and play, the board believes there is clearly a bright future ahead for Norwood and the greater Wright’s Mesa.
“We’re looking at historic opportunities to reposition our region for smart growth, economic development, remote workers and tourism,” he said.
He added that first there are mission-critical problems to solve in keeping the town’s retail businesses alive, and avoiding more crippling restrictions and closures.
“Though our board is diverse in its thinking, we all acknowledge that shutdowns are harming our economy, and have more long-term, negative impact on Norwood and the West End than they do in places like Denver and Telluride,” he said. “Job One is to help our community get back to normal and work together to prevent this from happening again.”
Metzger said while Norwood is not out of the woods yet, the chamber board does believe in “Dark Skies and a Bright Future.”
That saying refers to one of Norwood’s existing assets and leads to positive growth going forward. The Norwood Dark Sky Group, which worked to help the town secure its International Dark Sky Association designation, has advocated for the town’s dark sky as a resource — one that can contribute to economic growth because of the tourism the stargazing opportunities can lead to — and already has.
Metzger said the chamber board looks forward to focusing less on the pandemic’s impact, and more on the many opportunities and responsibilities to improve the town’s business climate, its public safety infrastructure, its natural resources, the tourist experience, and also Norwood’s employees and entrepreneurs.
“We’ve got too many good ideas to start listing them here,” he said. “Even so, we want more of them, and the Norwood Chamber welcomes more participation from our local businesses.”
Anyone interested in speaking with the chamber board, becoming a business member, or sharing ideas for economic growth or supporting local business is encouraged to contact Metzger by email at john@metzger.com.
Additionally, the public is invited to check out the chamber’s website at norwoodcolorado.com.
All in Norwood are welcome to attend the Norwood Chamber of Commerce’s meetings, which happen the second Tuesday of each month at noon at the Lone Cone Library, located at 1455 Pinion St.
