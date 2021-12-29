This year marks 10 years that the Town of Norwood has been hosting a New Year’s Eve fireworks show for the community. Set at Ralph Weaver’s property and Lothan Snyder’s field, it happens just east of Norwood Public Schools.
In keeping with tradition, all are invited to spectate from the comfort of their home or come to the school’s parking lot.
This year, a special chili dinner has been planned for 6:30 p.m. outside of the school, sponsored by the Town of Norwood. The meal is free for all. Folding chairs and blankets are encouraged.
The fireworks show takes months of planning on behalf of town staff and includes the Norwood Fire Protection District. Town staff makes a payment to a fireworks company months in advance to ensure the arrival of the materials for New Year’s Eve. Throughout the year, donations are collected, which are held in a special fireworks fund, so that the town can later cover the balance. The Town of Norwood does pay for what’s left over after the donations.
Before showtime, much planning takes place with members of Norwood Fire Department inspecting the materials for safety. They sort through each firework to make sure there is no issue. Firefighters are also the ones setting up the display area leading up to the event. In the past, members of the Telluride Fire Department have always come to support. On New Year’s Day, while others are having brunch or sleeping in, Norwood Fire Department members also work to clean up the mess that is leftover.
This year’s fireworks will begin at 8 p.m. Town Clerk Amanda Pierce said she’s happy the town is celebrating a decade of doing the show. She has her own children that look forward to the celebration every year. And, she knows adults who also appreciate it. After the ongoing COVID pandemic and other challenges, the 10-year fireworks display probably seems particularly special this year.
“To me this is one of those traditions we carry on for our kids and established community members, and the new community members,” Pierce said. “It’s a special event that brings people together.”
She added the town can’t do it without sponsors. Already, for 2021 the show is three-quarters paid for by the public. So far the following have contributed: Johnny and Charlotte Royer, John and Susan Mansfield, Dr. Bob Grossman, Lorna Lupton, Mark Bosse, Beverly and Emmett Davis, Lone Cone Ranch, Snyder Ranches, Emily Haight, Robert McKeever, Pine Cone Realty, Kirk and Kay Alexander, Rebecca and Steve Rogers, Rod McAllen, Dave Alexander, John and Rhonda Oliver, Oliver Construction, Scott and Bronwen Spielman, Hi-Country Motorsports, Tom Kyle, Kelly Aiken, Trifecta Construction, Coyote Enterprises and Karen Gauvey.
Also, several people donated anonymously, and proceeds from the Noel Night Chili Cook-Off also went toward the fireworks fund.
“This year alone we have three-fourths of the cost in donations, and it just shows that community support. It’s a great collaboration,” Pierce said. “It’s something special that we are able to carry on for 10 years. Citizens contribute, and town contributes. … My kids love it.”
