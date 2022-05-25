It was exactly a year ago that Norwood’s town clerk Amanda Pierce announced a CDOT grant she’d been working on. Then, she requested board approval to send off an application that was due in May of 2021.
Pierce told the Norwood Town Board the grant was called the “Revitalizing Main Streets: Larger Safety Infrastructure Grant.” She and Town Administrator Patti Grafmyer had come up with the idea of “Safer Sidewalks to School” as a theme for it, and the plan was to work on local sidewalks near the school.
Pierce did much work on the grant application one year ago, but it was denied by CDOT for approval. She then made improvements to the application last fall and applied again in February of this year.
In the second request, she said she worked with Norwood Public School’s superintendent, for whom the issue was actually quite important. The superintendent, Todd Bittner, does use a wheelchair. That even the school’s leader didn’t have proper access made the application even stronger.
The Town of Norwood got word last week that the grant was approved, and CDOT will fund $448,480 to make new and improved sidewalks on the north and south sides of Summit Street, in a two-block radius, and east and west of Spruce Street. Pierce said basically it upgrades the sidewalks from the school to Grand Avenue.
In addition, the grant helps cover new solar crosswalks, like the ones used in Ridgway. And, there will be better signage. Curbs, gutter and other drainage features are also part of the package. Most importantly, it supports disabled community members.
In the grant application, Pierce submitted letters of support from the San Miguel County Commissioners, Uncompahgre Medical Center, the Norwood Fire Department, the Lone Cone Library and school. Homeowners, too, supported the grant and sidewalk improvements.
In order to apply, the town did a low-cost, basic estimate with SGM, the engineering firm that Norwood has frequently used on various infrastructure projects.
Now, to match the CDOT grant, the town must budget for $100,000. At previous meetings, the town has reported money reserved to help pay for such projects.
Pierce was not sure when CDOT funds would be dispersed. Next comes formulating a plan with them, since only a conceptual design exists at this point. Then, the project will go out to bid.
The work is scheduled to be complete by the summer of 2023.
All trustees on the board supported the grant application. Pierce said the notification of award felt great.
“I’m just really excited to see some of these dreams come to fruition,” Pierce said Monday.
Bittner told The Norwood Post the grant will help those with mobility issues.
“To negotiate the streets with greater ease and provide us with safer passage along the town streets,” he said. “At the same time, traveling via my wheelchair around the town, I frequently need to navigate through the roadways. I am often below the vision of many truck drivers, so safety becomes a significant issue.”
Bittner said the hard work of the town staff and the community’s support are to thank.
“We are fortunate to have people like Amanda Pierce and Patti Grafmyer looking out for the well-being of our community members,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.