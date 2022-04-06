Fans from Telluride to Nucla are psyched that it’s baseball season, and Nucla — the home of the Mustangs — is host of the combined team that’s already on the field for league play. The guys celebrated a victory against Ignacio, 11-0, in their first game on March 19 and haven’t slowed down since.
Head baseball coach Randy Gabriel told The Norwood Post on Saturday so far it’s a good year. He’s got 19 kids out for team, which is “way above what (he) was expecting.” Seven of them are seniors: Joshua Alexander, Josh Flint, Carson Gardner, Cash Joseph, Brayden Magallon, Gage Owen and Jarret Sinks.
So far the guys are 4-1, and Gabriel said the guys shouldn’t really have lost the one they did, but it was due to a “ton of errors.”
Still, the Mustangs are ranked No. 4 in Colorado for 1A baseball.
Coach said they’re doing very well, learning life skills and how to compete. He’s got kids who he’s watched grow up over the years, and they’re now leading the team. He’s proud they’re assuming the leadership role, letting their teammates know it’s OK to make a mistake. He said nobody points fingers, and the older and more experienced players are showing the younger ones how it’s done.
Three guys are currently commuting from Telluride High School to play.
“That’s a big sacrifice,” Gabriel said. “It’s an honor to them and their commitment. They’re a great addition.”
And the Mustangs are scoring runs — a lot of them. Though, coach said there’s also room for improvement in leaving guys on base. That’s something they need to work on, along with fielding the ball. The last week or so has been a bit tricky with guys being gone for spring break, but things should be solid for high season this April. Regular season play continues until early May when districts begin, followed by regionals and state.
Gabriel has been head coach the last seven years, though he’s been coaching on and off for decades. He is again assisted this year by Ben Kirk, of Norwood, and Kelly Arnold and Brien Gardner, of Nucla.
For those excited to watch some baseball this spring, they can visit westendschools.org to see the schedule.
Coach agrees baseball can be pretty exciting in Nucla. With the Mustangs being the only other 1A team besides Dove Creek, he admitted it’s great they guys can be competitive with the bigger 2A teams. For most other athletic teams in the region, like football and basketball, it’s been more difficult, but baseball is typically pretty successful in the West End.
Nucla has also produced some college players the last few years.
Gabriel’s son, Will Gabriel, is still playing for Trinidad State Junior College. Recently, he was pulled from the bull pen and placed as third starter. He’s consistently playing and with eligibility left, wonders what’s next.
Tyler Wytulka, also of Nucla, is at Eastern Arizona having a great freshmen year on the field.
Gabriel says small town kids can go on to do big things.
“It can be done,” he said, “with mindset and effort. And, in life, too. Don’t let them tell you that you can’t do anything. Keep your head down, work your tail off.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.