Last year, the San Miguel Basin 4-H clubs came together to celebrate Norwood’s first Meat-In Day, a celebration of local food, the importance of agriculture and an honoring of the mesa’s producers. Indeed, on Wright’s Mesa with the many beef ranches, sheep operations and even a few hog and pastured poultry farms, there is much to celebrate in terms of local food. This year, the Lone Cone Livestock Club will carry on and produce the second annual Meat-In Day, and now club members are looking forward to what is planned to be a day of fun.
Lone Cone Livestock Club members Mason Harris, a fifth grader, and Bryce Trosper, a seventh grader, sat down together to share details with The Norwood Post of the Meat-In. Scheduled for March 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the boys said they hope people will pre-register for the cornhole tournament, held on the Norwood High School football field.
Cost to register is $20 for teams beforehand; at the event, the entry fee is $30. Harris and Trosper said the winning team will take half of the jackpot at the end of the day.
For the boys, who are cousins, ranching is a way of life. They’ve grown up on the same spread together and live close by each other. According to them, ranch life is their “heritage,” and they understand why it’s important to know where their food comes from. They also believe in supporting local farmers and producers. Someday, when they’re older, they’ll also be ranching on their own.
The boys told The Norwood Post if the day calls for rain, the cornhole tournament will be moved indoors to the school’s all-purpose room, known to the kids as the “lunch room.”
The Lone Cone Livestock Club will have a food booth available, and hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks will be for sale. They said the public can come play, or just eat and hang out with folks.
Now, the boys said they’re in need of items for the Meat-In’s silent auction. Last year, people threw in hand-made items, gift baskets, gift certificates and more. The 4-H kids also chipped in and donated items they’d created. This year, they hope for more of the same, and anyone wishing to donate something to the silent auction should contact Donnellon, who teaches at the school, to coordinate.
The Lone Cone Livestock Club has not yet had an opportunity to attend a major livestock show on the front range. Four-H mom Lacey Harris said she’d like for the kids to get to do that or attend the state fair possibly. The Meat-In fundraising can help offset the costs needed to help with those ideas.
The boys, along with their club members, and other clubs in San Miguel and West Montrose counties are prepping for the fair already. They boys will be showing Boer goats, while other 4-Hers will have beef, lamb, swine, turkey projects and more.
This year’s fair kicks off July 16, with the livestock shows beginning on July 20. The junior livestock auction is set for July 23, where all of the kids hope to raise money selling the animals they’ve invested in and cared for.
