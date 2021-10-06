Morning coffee dates on Main Street with baked goods and conversation will soon be happening again on the corner of Lucerne Street and Grand Avenue. And, in the same spot, shoppers can get their kale, quinoa, eggs and more.
With excitement, the Fresh Foundation, formerly the Fresh Food Hub, has found an operator and location to keep the fresh food movement on Wright’s Mesa going. The Fresh Foundation announced over the weekend that Kate and Erik Anderson will open a new store called Mesa Rose Kitchen + Grocery. They’ll work in the space left vacant by the Thorneycroft family when they shut down the retail portion of their bakery at the end of summer.
Now, the Andersons fill two needs in Norwood: the Food Hub’s grocery operations and a coffee shop. They’re set to be open this fall for the public.
“We are so excited that this amazing, food-oriented and talented couple wanted to land in Norwood and invest in our community,” Leila Seraphin, founding member of the Fresh Food Hub, said. “They are filling a massive gap with Thorneycroft Kitchen & Bakery closing, and also taking over the Fresh Food Hub’s grocery program.”
The Andersons, using a planned business model, intend to open their business at 1605 Grand Ave. in November. They said they’ll compliment the combined space with prepared foods and coffee with the same quality and locality of food as before.
Seraphin said the couple will help fulfill the mission and vision that was started in 2015, when the Fresh Food Hub was founded by a group of local visionaries. The Fresh Foundation will continue to work behind the scenes.
“The Fresh Foundation is in partnership with Mesa Rose Kitchen + Grocery and will continue to work with Erik and Kate as we start this new chapter in our nonprofit organization,” Seraphin said.
The Andersons have a background in business. Kate Anderson has held a career in sustainability and product development in the fashion industry for more than 20 years. Erik Anderson has a degree in marine biology, but has transitioned into a well-seasoned carpenter over the years.
They said they’re excited to get to work in Norwood. Their new business seems to include passion for fresh, local food.
“When we first met years ago, we had a very common theme that we shared, the love of all things food, flavor and farming,” the Andersons said in a news release. “All while making sure to keep it local, and our footprint in the supply chain short and tight. Knowing where our food was coming from, who was growing it, and how it was grown is the key ethos of our shop and company.”
The Andersons moved to the area in 2019 and said they love Norwood, along with the rest of San Miguel County.
“We look forward to reopening the iconic bakery and local grocery on Grand Avenue that will incorporate ready made foods, delicious coffee and quality local goods,” they said.
