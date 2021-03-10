The recently reorganized Retired Faculty Association on CU’s Boulder Campus has instituted a monthly seminar series aimed at engaging the public and is initially focused on presenting the Boulder campus’ highest level of professorship. It includes one of Norwood’s own, Dr. Bob Grossman.
Grossman said the Retired Faculty Association is unique. Being a campus-wide organization and drawing from retired faculty across all departments, institutes and centers, it has the entire university’s intellectual fund to access, “an intellectual smorgasbord.”
Beginning in January, the group formed an executive committee to carry forth the reorganization of the association and from that group, assigned three of their members to the task: Grossman (atmospheric and oceanic science), Dr. Kim Malville (astrogeophysics) and Dr. David Kassoy (mechanical engineering). They also entrained Margot Crowe, who has arranged talks for the former organization for many years.
The intention of the seminar series is to balance purely scientific presentations with non-scientific ones, though the seminar team admits the division is a very blurry one, as science and art are finding more common ground in the 21st century.
“Even in the past, artists have had to face and surmount technical issues to make their art and performances come alive, and scientists have found inspiration in art,” Grossman said.
The seminars will be held virtually via Zoom and registration will be required. They will be recorded and archived on the retired faculty website, which also provides a portal to many other seminars and events by each college and institute (colorado.edu/retiredfaculty/news-events).
Professor Dan Baker, director of the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics, started the series in January. His talk focused on the only laboratory in the world that has been involved with spacecraft either on or orbiting every planet in the solar system.
February’s talk was by Professor David Korevaar, an internationally known pianist who gave a recital and discussed the pieces he played.
The March session will be 1989 Nobel Laureate Dr. Tom Cech, who co-discovered messenger RNA, a crucial piece of the puzzle of life. In the 1990s, Cech hosted a post-doctoral fellow, Jennifer Doudna.
Doudna was just awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in chemistry for co-discovering the gene editing function of mRNA via the CRISPR technique.
The CRISPR technique emerged from evolutionary biology and is the technology used to make some of the current COVID-19 vaccines. Cech’s seminar will trace the path from his discovery of mRNA to CRISPR and discuss the development of the current vaccines, and the revolution in vaccine technology it affords.
Cech will be introduced by CU Provost Russ Moore. Following the talk, Dr. Leanna Jansson-Fritzberg, a post-doctoral fellow in Cech’s laboratory, will provide some discussion with Cech, speak briefly about her work in Cech’s laboratory and present Cech with questions from the audience.
Registration for the Cech seminar is available on the Retired Faculty website. So far, about 1,000 have registered with a current limit of 3,000.
Grossman has said he wants rural communities like Norwood to be a part of the educational series. All Norwood residents are invited to register.
Future seminars include professor Lorrie Shepard on education (April) and professor Jane Menken on economics (May). Others will host Dr. Leslie Leinwand, director BioFrontiers Institute (TBA), professor Mitch Begelmann on astrogeophysics (TBA) and professor Michelle Ellsworth on dance (TBA).
Grossman will start posting seminar announcements in The Norwood Post community calendar.
