Many in the Norwood community know Shelley Fourney, a longtime local on Wright’s Mesa. A local mother, they’ve seen her in town and for the last several years floating around the Uncompahgre Medical Center (UMC), where she worked as a mental health provider. Fourney is still in Norwood, and now they can find her at the new private practice she’s established in the comfort of her home.
Fourney is a licensed, clinical social worker through the State of Colorado. She can, because of her certification and education, practice counseling therapy on her own. Besides being a counselor, she’s a certified solution-focused practitioner. Additionally, she’s a certified trainer for Acu-Detox, an ear acupuncture therapy, that supports mental health.
While she left UMC a few weeks ago after seven or eight years of service to the clinic, she’s happy to now be seeing clients for counseling sessions again in her house. She had no real formal opening date for her new business, but she wants the public to know she has some availability and can take new clients.
She knows counseling services are important. For her, it’s not about waiting until there is a problem. She feels mental health is something people do to take good care of themselves regularly.
“I normalize everyday problems and help people to feel like there is hope,” she said. “Mental health is critical. I think it’s more something that we address on a day-to-day basis, and not wait until a mental health problem shows up.”
Fourney said it’s about daily management of life, so that people are proactive.
“Prevention, intervention, progress,” she said.
And, she’s a big believer in taking baby steps.
Fourney can work in person and also online through a HIPPA televideo platform. While she doesn’t accept traditional insurance, she does take Triad, an insurance benefit many workplaces offer employees. She said San Miguel County’s behavioral health fund is also in place, and some funds are available to cover one year’s worth of counseling for residents. How to apply for that is on Fourney’s new website.
She is taking new patients ages 14 and older. She can facilitate partner work, individual sessions and family sessions.
She’s especially excited about a training she’s leading for those wanting to become certified in the ear acupuncture technique she practices. Held April 29 to May 1, others are invited to participate and learn how it works. There will be some free sessions for the community to receive the treatments during that weekend. Those details will soon be announced.
Anyone who’d like to get in touch with Fourney should call her business line at 970-729-3545. She also invites Norwood to see her new Facebook and Instagram sites, called Intentional Steps.
“My main passion is not getting into the past or digging up things,” she said. “My goal is to help people move forward, so they don’t feel stuck any longer. I find it doesn’t take me knowing every detail of the past to get there."
