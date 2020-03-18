At Norwood’s monthly town meeting last Wednesday, Public Works Director Tim Lippert gave Norwood officials a department update. He said the cold year made for some significant problems with ice removal.
“Hopefully we’re done for the year,” he said. “We’re trying to get everything all swept.”
Public works now has a new Bobcat, but the existing sweeper on it throws gravel everywhere. Lippert said the department is limited on where it can scoop debris. Now he’s working on designing a baffle to support the sweeping job.
Trustee Candy Meehan asked Lippert about renting a sweeping attachment from the Bobcat dealer, but admitted the pricing for that option was probably expensive.
This year, San Miguel County won’t be conducting the chip seal work it typically does each summer. Lippert said some legal issue is interfering with the process, but he’s not sure what exactly transpired.
Since the chip seal work won’t be completed, and the Town of Norwood has monies allocated for that purpose, Lippert suggested those funds instead be moved to support drainage improvements in town.
Approximately five years ago, the Town of Norwood paid for a drainage study, but no work has been done yet because of costs.
According to Lippert, the drainage problem is serious and interferes with Grand Avenue, what is also Highway 145. He said the area by North Cedar Street is important to address, as the pipes in the culvert there are undersized, and some are rotted and caved in.
After recent research, Lippert figures the town needs to lay a few 18-inch pipes with a 36-inch pipe that crosses the highway. He’s already called a few vendors for pricing and asked a few local contractors what excavation might cost. He added the town would provide two people for labor on the drainage work to save money.
He said he understood the area on Market Street also has a problem though.
Town administrator Patti Grafmyer told trustees she thought approving the transfer of the chip seal monies to drainage efforts “would be a good move.” She added the project would have to go out to bid. That’s because the costs involve more than $5,000 of town money.
Trustee Kerry Welch said the work was “something (the town) keeps working toward, but it keeps falling through the cracks.”
“I would rather do this than an emergency reaction,” Meehan said.
Trustee Shawn Fallon asked Lippert which area had the bigger drainage problem — Cedar or Market Street. Fallon said he had other concerns about road conditions, especially after the raw water construction work left some damage last year.
Lippert said he thought perhaps the drainage issue on Market Street was the bigger problem, but said both need addressed.
“I have a dream,” Lippert told trustees. “Maybe we could start solving this problem. … The chip seal money can’t be used unless you folks allow us to do that.”
At the end of the discussion, trustees approved the motion to switch the chip seal allocation to drainage, specifically the culvert replacement on Cedar Street.
Mayor Kieffer Parrino said he was glad the town made this particular drainage fix a priority, but said he agreed with Fallon on not letting the current road conditions go forgotten.
