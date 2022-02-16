Vying for one of Norwood’s two available trustee seats, Niven Drybrough is on the ballot for the April municipal election. Drybrough shared with The Norwood Post why he’d like to be voted in as one of the town’s trustees. Alongside him on the ballot are Morgan Rummel (covered in last week’s edition of The Norwood Post) and John Dotson.
Drybrough moved to Norwood in October 2013. He said that year he was awakened to the sound of the Pioneer Day parade assembling outside his bedroom window. As a result, he ventured out and met many “wonderful people” that day.
“I could see and feel the civic pride of Norwoodians,” he told The Norwood Post. “I fell in love with the town of Norwood, the people and the culture.”
For him, the love for Norwood has continued to grow. Now, he feels that it's time to serve.
“It’s time for me to give back to this community that loved and welcomed me,” he said.
And, according to him, he has the time, talent and life experiences to share with the town in leading as a trustee.
Drybrough attended Butler University in 1970 and stayed for three years, and then attended Indiana University-Bloomington for an additional three years studying the fine arts. He then partnered in a small picture framing business for several years before moving from Indiana to Albuquerque.
In New Mexico, he started a custom picture framing and gallery business in 1978 and ran that until 1983.
He married and had daughters, Anna and Emilie.
“In 1983, I was called into the ministry, so I sold the shop and moved the family to Joplin, Missouri, to attend Bible college,” he said. “In 1986, I came back to New Mexico and founded a nonprofit, whose mission was to provide counseling to the people of Peralta.”
Next, he then founded a small church in 1988 and ran it until 2010.
“I employed wonderful people through the years, two of which were with me for over 20 years,” he said.
In 1989, he received a bachelor’s of arts from Carolina Christian College, and in 1991 he earned a master’s from Evangelical Theological Seminary.
In 2010, he closed the ministry, due to his divorce.
In 2013, he moved to Norwood and soon became assistant manager at Clark’s Market. In 2021, he stepped down to a part-time position there.
To help Norwood, during what could be a time of big growth and change, he’d like to serve as town trustee. He said his first job in that role would be to represent the people who elect him. In that four-year role, he will "listen lots and learn much.”
“I'm an optimist by nature, and I believe that Norwood must both grow and improve, while maintaining its unique culture,” he said. “Indeed, that's why we love Norwood.”
Drybrough said he promises to listen and to try to ask the right questions, so that in the end, all can all enjoy an even better Norwood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.