School resource officers (SROs) are the frontline defense for students and faculty at educational institutions. Their responsibilities are numerous and broad. An SRO is not only a certified and sworn peace officer, with all the same powers of arrest and criminal investigation as any other peace officer, but their duties don’t stop there. Their role includes peacekeeping, law enforcement, informal mentoring and counseling, school security, participating in and coordinating youth functions, public education, acting as a liaison between public entities, and at times teaching youth.
The SRO may put together educational presentations on drug awareness, safe driving, school safety, “stranger danger” or other areas of concern to students.
School administrators benefit from an SRO’s training and knowledge on dealing with various situations that could arise on campus. The SRO also provides a highly visible presence to identify and deter trespassers on campus, confront potential problems, as well as monitor traffic and driving behavior at school. The SRO provides a resource for parents who may need assistance.
Additionally, they become positive role models for students; their constant presence helps to build relationships between students and law enforcement. They go through extensive trainings for crisis intervention, student mentoring, juvenile law, investigating crimes on campus, dealing with unacceptable behavior, promoting responsible citizenship, working with varying social and economic classes, and how to best serve the needs of parents and students.
It takes a special kind of person — outgoing, cheerful, approachable and level-headed — to do the work. The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office found such a person in deputy Damian Nieblas. With partial funding provided by the Norwood Public School District, Nieblas was appointed to the position of SRO at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year. When presented with the opportunity to be an SRO, Nieblas jumped at it.
“In less than one year, he has fully integrated himself into the school,” said representatives from the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office. “He has quickly become a role model for the students and has already completed the first 40 hours of SRO training. He will attend an additional 40 hours of training this fall and the final 40 hours in the coming spring.”
Nieblas graduated from Norwood High School and is a long-time resident of the community. His knowledge of the community has been a benefit, the sheriff’s office said.
“His quick smile and jovial laugh quickly set students at ease, and he knows many if not most of the families in the area,” representatives added. “He understands the dynamics of this generation and easily relates to them, thus furthering his rapport with the student body.”
A converted classroom at NPS has become Nieblas’s office with bean bag chairs, lounging rocker chairs and tables. It’s not uncommon for one or more students to visit his office just to talk with him. At times, they come to take exams or do homework. Nieblas provides a safe, relaxing environment for any student who wishes to take a break or have a quiet place to study.
Nieblas is currently working on preparing a spring-time softball tournament between faculty, students and the sheriff’s office. He also attends school dances and other functions, not only to support the students but to maintain a highly visible presence of safety and security for the school.
“This has been a good thing for all concerned,” undersheriff Dan Covault said. “The positive feedback we have received has been great. The students love him. I have seen the younger ones run up and hug him, and some of the students even made him a little patrol car with the 3D printer for his desk.”
Sheriff Bill Masters said every school should have an SRO.
“I encourage those who don’t have one to get one. They are essential to the protection of our most valuable commodity — our children,” he said.
