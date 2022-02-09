Lucas Foster, of Norwood and Telluride, is in Beijing currently to compete in the Winter Olympics. He told The Norwood Post last week it’s a dream come true.
“It feels great to see all the work pay off from the last couple years, and I’m so excited it all came together,” he said.
Foster grew up in Telluride, but some of his family lives in Norwood now. When he comes home from training, he spends a lot of his time in Norwood. For him Wright’s Mesa is a place to “decompress.” He said the place helps keep him grounded.
Growing up, his parents got him on a snowboard at age 8, and their laid-back approach helped him fall in love with the sport.
“Being a pro was never in the cards,” he said. “It was just a fun thing to do as a family, and I still love it just as much, even though it’s more of a career now.”
Starting out, he was a member of Telluride Ski and Snowboard Club.
“But one of the biggest catalysts was having a great snowboarding mentor named Jason Kannon,” he said. “He’s an ex-pro and currently a holistic wellness coach.”
Foster said Kannon helped him get both his body and mind “right,” so that he could maximize his opportunities.
“Taking good care of my body and mind has been the key to my success for sure,” he said.
Foster said he always rode slopestyle and did free riding growing up. He loved every aspect of snowboarding. His halfpipe career sort of happened by accident.
“I never planned on pursuing it, but ended up doing well in contests and getting recognition in that field,” he said. “I figured I may as well take advantage of those opportunities, and here we are.”
He said Telluride will have three Olympians in the event this year, including Gus Kenworthy for freeskiing and Hagen Kearney for boardercross. Kearney has also lived in Norwood.
For his competition rounds this week, he said the Olympic field is actually the same as most other contests he’s competed in.
“The difference here is you want to have your best personal performance,” he said. “So I’m just focusing on mastering all that’s in my control and not leaving anything out on the table."
So far life hasn’t changed much for Foster, but making the Olympic team means a lot for a competitive snowboarder. He said he’ll have to see what happens after the Olympic Games.
“I hope this just opens more doors and opportunities in my snowboarding and beyond,” he said.
For his friends and family at home in Norwood and Telluride, he said he can really feel the love and support.
“And I couldn’t appreciate it more,” he said. “Standing at the top of the pipe at the Olympics, you’ll all be with me in spirit, and I hope that this success is greater than just me.”
For the young, aspiring snowboarders at home he said to “be yourself.”
“Don’t follow the pack,” he said. “The best part about snowboarding is we all bring something unique to the table. Embrace your style and know that anyone is welcome in the community.”
