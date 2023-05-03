In 2021, the Black Hammer organization, a separatist group made up Black conservatives and other minorities, attempted to buy a plot of land outside of Norwood in Beaver Pines. Then, Norwood’s Randy Stephens had a standoff with the group, which kept blocking the road in the HOA neighborhood made up of large ranches.
Stephens had told the group several times he needed to be able to travel the road, but since Black Hammer members were camped out, their vehicles made his travel to town a challenge.
After three or four times of asking the group to move their cars, Stephens was not so cordial. Then, the group members dressed in military outfits and armed with assault rifles came forward to confront Stephens, he explained. Three men pointed guns at him.
Stephens pulled his own shotgun from his truck and faced the men. Stephens told the members to put their weapons away, and added he didn’t care what they did on their property but reiterated he needed egress and had a right to it.
The scuffle ended with the men holstering their weapons. Afterward, Stephens did some research on the group and figured out what is was. Soon after, the sheriff became involved. The Black Hammer presence and standoff stayed quiet in Norwood mostly because the sheriff’s office needed to investigate and not have interference from those who would take matters into their own hands.
Stephens admitted to The Norwood Post he believes the people of Norwood would have gone “ballistic.”
A story on the event was published in February of 2022 in the Colorado Sun.
As it turned out, the Black Hammer group was squatting, and the property deal could not be accomplished due to lack of funding, and the seller wouldn’t agree to other terms. The group did have a crowdfunding page published on its website.
On April 18, just a few weeks ago, the U.S. government charged many leaders of that group with ties to the Kremlin, as the Russians had been allegedly giving the Black Hammer group money.
Stephens said in an interview on April 20, after the charges were announced, that he hopes people are starting to wake up to Vladimir Putin’s tactics.
San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters told the Post the Black Hammer group definitely upset the neighborhood at Beaver Pines, though group members hadn’t violated any laws. He said they were legally armed, just like many in Norwood are.
Masters said the Black Hammer group was trying to create a utopian community, but didn’t know how to build anything and couldn’t pull off the land purchase.
Masters said the discovery of the connection to the Russians was interesting.
“Suddenly a group that came here and definitely needed watching. … We were watching them, and other agencies were interested as well. … To have it turn out that they’re being facilitated by Russian agents? That was kind of alarming,” he said.
Is the sheriff’s office prepared for dealing with an anti-establishment sleeper cell armed with weapons and funded by the Kremlin?
Masters said the deputies try to be. While they don’t typically see many truly violent people, they train to be prepared for any scenario.
“You never know when some group or individual will come and cause problems,” he said. “We have to stay on top of laws and tech training.”
