At the May meeting for the Norwood Town Board of Trustees, Candy Meehan was sworn in as the new mayor, replacing Kieffer Parrino who termed out of his seat. Town clerk Amanda Pierce officiated the swearing in, after which Parrino gave Meehan a parting embrace, before passing her the gavel.
Additionally, Morgan Rummel was sworn in as new town trustee, as was Niven Drybrough.
The town also presented Parrino with a plaque for his 12 years of service, along with Kerry Welch for her 18 years. Both have served as trustee and mayor.
On the agenda was a vote for the mayor pro tem, but Meehan suggested the vote be postponed for one month, so the new members could settle in and get to know the other trustees. A motion was passed, and the board agreed to table the vote.
One of the first things Meehan did as new mayor was read the San Miguel Resource Center’s proclamation for Sexual Assault Awareness Month, designated for May.
Next, Patti Grafmyer, the town’s administrator, read the proclamation for Municipal Clerk’s Week, specifically recognizing Pierce. Meehan then read the proclamation for Law Enforcement Week, acknowledging Marshal Kattie Neesham.
Afterward, Trustee Jaime Schultz read a proclamation for Mental Health Awareness Month, also for May, but not without choking up — likely in response to the passing of one beloved Norwood community member just a few weeks ago.
Shelley Fourney, of Intentional Steps, a Norwood counseling practice, was on the agenda to speak. She said mental health services are available.
“I want to make sure the town knows we need to work together …” Fourney said. “It’s not one person or agency.”
She said there are plenty of mental health needs in the area, and that all should know about the San Miguel County Behavioral Health Fund. Those who live and/or work in the county are eligible to receive services through the fund. In many instances, because of the income level basis, the copay is zero. The behavioral health fund pays the therapist directly for counseling services and can do so up to one year.
Fourney said Triad is also available, a supplemental benefit that supports mental health — and the school, medical center and town are already using it for their employees. Triad covers spouses and children, too.
Following Fourney, a local Mobile Crisis Team also appeared in person before the board to announce they’ve got mental health services available. The team’s two interventionist also live in Norwood.
“We talked to the mayor,” representatives said. “We want to integrate the practice here.”
Crisis team representatives said when their line is called, the organization dispatches a counselor to a home or school. The counselors can de-escalate a situation and potentially omit the calling of law enforcement, which can often times intimidate someone in a mental health crisis. He said sometimes an individual in a crisis becomes fearful of someone showing up in uniform with a badge.
The Town of Norwood is still compiling mental health resources, which will be shared with the public. The board is planning a work session to move forward with the goal of gathering as much as they can and then creating a single space for the information.
Pierce has a list of resources and contacts she’ll be inviting to the table for the upcoming town work session. Grafmyer said she was sending possible dates and times for trustees to consider.
