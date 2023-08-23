This year, attendees of Norwood High School sporting events may want to bring their big voices; the new cheer team is preparing for football and volleyball season. The teams have played without official cheerleaders for a number of years.
Sophomore Raelyn Aldrich is the impetus behind the return of the cheerleading team. She took inspiration from pictures of pep squads in past yearbooks and started a petition last year to get cheerleading to return to the school as a Colorado High School Athletic Association (CHSAA) school-sanctioned event.
Classmate Kieley Shepardson hoped her mom Sarah Holguin would agree to coach the team, and joined Aldrich in a petition to the athletic director, Kyle Dinsmore. They then followed the process all the way to the school board, which approved the program in June.
Holguin was more than willing to step forward to help rebuild a program. She can remember the time when cheerleaders led pep assemblies and all the students knew the cheers.
Holguin said, “Students could not even hear themselves screaming” during the competitions to show which grade had the most spirit.
“My number one goal is to increase school spirit,” she added.
The girls have been learning movements and memorizing cheer after cheer. They have even taken some old favorite cheers and put a 21st Century spin on them.
Despite the excitement of Holguin and her team members, they have faced some challenges. While the school board fully supported the idea of a cheer team, they could not provide funding for new uniforms. With the sports coop plan for next year, it seems a logical choice for the school to wait and see what will happen as far as uniforms and mascots.
Sam Ryan, Norwood Principal, said, “There are plenty of old uniform sets that were used once and can be used again.”
Holguin has also struggled with keeping a consistent number of cheerleaders on the team.
“Two of the girls,” said Holguin, “are also in volleyball, so they come to cheer practice utterly exhausted.” Those girls will only be able to cheer at home football games while the rest of the team will cheer at home volleyball games.
Norwood Elementary School teacher Shelley Donnellon, who also cheered while growing up in Norwood, will assist Holguin.
Donnellon said, “It’s seriously cool to see this crew stepping up to the plate as Norwood’s first cheer squad in ages. I’ve got a soft spot for this since I rocked the cheerleader life — from my Mini Mav days, right through middle and high school.”
Ryan, also a fan of the new team, said, “It is nice for students to have another outlet for participation.”
Aldrich is excited to be part of a well-bonded team where they all take turns leading chants. She hopes to add in more members.
She added, “I hope to see the team thrive and go to competitions” while recognizing that they are all beginners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.