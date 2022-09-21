The Town Board of Trustees met last week in Norwood’s regular monthly meeting. Then, town administrator Patti Grafmyer told the board in her monthly report that there was an error in the Pinion Park development planning process: street lights.
“They did not put street lights on the plans,” Grafmyer said.
It’s not that the Rural Homes organization, under the umbrella of the Telluride Foundation, forgot. Rather, they knew Norwood was a Dark Sky Community. Grafmyer, after speaking with Public Works Director Randy Harris, shared with David Bruce, the architect on the project, that lights were still required for safety and visibility.
Now, the developers are looking at a solar option. Though San Miguel Power Association won’t maintain a solar light, Grafmyer said it’s not all bad.
“Maybe it’s the way to go and what we do from now on — if it turns out well,” she said.
In the town’s first development of its kind, trustees said the light issue has been the only thing that’s been overlooked in Pinion Park.
Carrie Andrew, the director of Lone Cone Library, told the board she’s been appreciative of Harris’ work. According to her, he helped make the sidewalks match where the new development meets the library area.
Andrew said in the future, the town should look at the connections, like sidewalks, to existing properties when building a new neighborhood. Though she was initially concerned, Harris prevented a problem.
“It’s fantastic, and (the sidewalk) matches,” she said.
Grafmyer told trustees she did sign an agreement for a wage study. It cost less than $5,000 for under 10 employees. Now, she has to fill out paperwork on the town’s employees and send it in. In four to six weeks, the town will have results.
Andrew said she also wants to do a wage study for the library. Mayor Candy Meehan said the Norwood Fire Department was also interested in now doing a wage study.
Grafmyer asked the board to think about retention bonuses, too, for staff. She said it’s about rewarding employees.
“We have a great team, we want our employees in a place where people want to work,” she told the board. “I’ve put it out to sanitation and water (districts).”
Grafmyer said there was no decision to make in the September meeting, but she did want the board to consider a 2.5 percent bonus for the employees this year.
Grafmyer added some municipalities give raises annually.
“We really have a good team, and I think you realize that,” she said. “You can see it every day.”
Related to money, the 2021 town audit has been complete, and Brian Blair who performed the audit will present the results via Zoom to trustees in the next few weeks.
And, the town’s Just Transition funds have also been approved. Grafmyer said the $313,580 is not in the town’s pocket just yet, and that the town can’t spend the money until it arrives. But, the plan is to complete the drainage work the town has discussed the last several years.
