The Norwood Community Garden has much to announce in late summer. Now, the board is working on fundraising, grant-writing and volunteer recruiting to accomplish their goals.
Currently, the garden board is selling bouquets of fresh-cut flowers in order to raise money for required maintenance. Those bouquets are available at Mesa Rose Kitchen and Grocery. Garden board member Marilyn Allen said she hopes the public will support the garden through the purchase of the flowers.
Additionally, new board members are needed to serve. Recently, two new people joined the organization, but still at least two more are needed to accomplish the board’s goals. Anyone interested should reach out to Allen personally. The meetings are flexible, and board members can agree on times that work for each other.
Overall, volunteers are also important at this time, especially considering the growth of weeds due to recent rains.
“Right now, the garden is ahead of us as far as weed control goes,” Allen said last week.
As an incentive to get people involved in the garden, high school kids can receive some of their service learning hours — a requirement at Norwood High School — for doing garden work. Free garden plots are also now being given away to those who can commit to fall maintenance and weeding. Anyone who’d like to plan on gardening next spring can reserve their free plot now, just by signing up and getting it ready for winter.
Allen said it’s a win-win for any aspiring gardener.
Other duties in the community garden are also open. That includes maintaining the walking paths and watering for people who might be out of town.
Allen and the board are now working on a new grant, so that they can purchase a new cover on the existing greenhouse. The old cover had become worn and needed removed. She’ll have more details on that in the next few months.
Even with weeds and fewer volunteers lately, there is still much to celebrate in Norwood Community Garden. There’s been some water this year. Raw water was available the first part of summer, and later, the garden switched over to its pump house. Allen said the summer rains have been a huge relief, too.
And, despite grasshoppers, many things are growing quite well: the Swiss chard, beets, tomatoes and Oaxan green corn. There are also new compost bins on site, built by a visiting professor who camped in the Norwood area earlier this summer.
The community garden remains a space for all people to enjoy. Folks don’t have to garden, or maintain a plot there, to come by and enjoy it. All are invited to walk through, enjoy the shade and spend some time sitting beside the Gurley Ditch. Dogs are welcome in the grassy areas, but not in the garden plots themselves.
Some people in Norwood might be wondering about Art in the Garden, the tea parties and other annual garden festivities they’ve not been hearing about lately. The COVID pandemic was the impetus behind the cancellation of those events the last few years. Allen said those celebrations can absolutely resurface in Norwood, once the board is full again and members have the time to plan and oversee them.
