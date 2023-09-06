Bradley Rambo and Brycen Rummel, president and vice-president, respectively, of Norwood Public School Student Council, are unquestionably excited about this week’s homecoming activities and the other events that student council has planned for the year, and they are looking for help from the community to celebrate with the student body.
“Our new focus in student council this year is to get more community involvement and raise school spirit,” said Rummel. “The things that we do inside the school should be for the community, not just the athletics but also events leading up to or separate from them.”
Rummel said that the new Ron Clark Academy house system, implemented this year, is helping with the school spirit piece.
“The house system is bringing people together, building that connection between people. Now peers can be from any grade because they share a house with you.”
This year’s student council officers, in addition to Rambo and Rummel, are Secretary Darcy Bray and Treasurer Kendra McCluer. Nine more students round out the council to 13, which “is bigger than last year,” said Rummel. “It’s good that we have this many people.”
Ben Kirk, NPS teacher, coach and student council advisor said, “I am so impressed with the students’ positive energy, enthusiasm and participation this year.”
Kirk added that the student council members have put in three days of non-school-day work already to prepare for homecoming, and on one of those days, every member of the student council showed up to plan the week.
NPS Principal Sam Ryan added, “I am proud of the students and staff for working to create memorable experiences for all during a week filled with traditions and expectations. They have worked tirelessly to make the week fun for all.”
Rambo, who is in his second year as student council president, said, “Brycen and I work together to make final decisions, but everyone is included in that process. That’s what the student council is about.” He added, “There is a lot of student dedication this year, and we also feel that our outcomes of people showing up at activities just aren’t what they could be.”
Rambo said that last year, the gym was pretty quiet during the homecoming pep rally.
“The community is the biggest part of our school. We need them. They help with funding. They make us feel at home. We really want them to know that they’re important and invited to these activities. It would be a shame to not have everyone know that they’re invited.”
This year, NPS Student Council thanks True North Youth Organization for their help with funding and staffing homecoming activities, DeeAnna Burbridge for allowing the bonfire to be at the San Miguel County Fairgrounds, to the Lone Cone Library for allowing them to rent space to host their homecoming dance and to parents who volunteered their time.
Kirk said, “It is imperative that our young people have parents, teachers and community members all working together to support them in their endeavors. When they have that, they can feel encouraged, comfortable and loved and can go do big things.”
Homecoming week activities include Hide and Go Seek/Capture the Flag with True North on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m. On Friday, Sept. 8, in the main gym, watch Mascot Volleyball with grades k-5 at 9 a.m. and a pep rally at 1 p.m. The homecoming parade down Grand Avenue is at 2:30 p.m., and homecoming volleyball games begin at 4:30 p.m. against Nucla in the NPS main gym, followed by the homecoming football game against Plateau Valley at 7 p.m. The bonfire will follow the football game.
Please check the NPS Facebook page for updated times and events throughout the week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.