While Tallis Meehan didn’t exactly spend high school dreaming about serving in the U.S. Army, it wasn’t an unusual choice — some of his family members, including his dad, have served — and now that he’s two years in and just visited his Norwood home on leave after nine months in Poland, he is considering his next steps.
Tallis graduated from the online high school program, GOAL Academy, in the spring of 2020 — a year early — and had time to work in the area for almost a year before heading to Fort Jackson, South Carolina, in April of 2021 for basic training. Since then, he’s gotten to see some of the United States and traveled overseas.
“It was a good thing for him to get out of here and get perspective,” said his grandfather, Norwood resident Tom Meehan, who also got some perspective this past spring when he traveled to Warsaw to volunteer as a medic and got to spend a week visiting nearTallis’s base. Tallis’s mom and dad, Candy and Talle Meehan, were also glad to see Tallis visit new places.
Tallis went to Fort Lee in Virginia for his Advanced Individual Training, and has trained at the Fort Irwin National Training Center in Southern California twice. And then, there’s the nine months in Poland, though he didn’t get to travel much once there, he said.
“I just gave out fuel to our battalion and to the 82nd battalion,” he said. But he also got to visit Auschwitz for a day and spend some time with his grandfather.
“We did go ziplining,” Tallis added.
The best part of serving in the Army so far? “Poland,” Tallis said. “Everything was super cheap. I saved a lot of money.”
And, he got to meet one of his idols, Jared Padalecki, who appeared in the show “Supernatural” and was visiting troops in Poland while Tallis was there. While in Poland, Tallis was also promoted from Private First Class to Specialist.
Tallis’s grandfather said that the challenge in Poland was that the little town, Noa Deba, where Tallis was based, was far from any city center.
“It was a two- to three-hour bus ride to Krakow from his base,” Tom said. The hotel where Tom stayed had one of the only restaurants in the area, was a ten-minute walk from the base, and a lot of soldiers went there to eat dinner and he got to talk with them.
“They kind of grumbled that it wasn’t that nice of a place to be,” he said.
The base near Noa Deba is an international training center. “There were five or six different armies there, all training together,” said Tom, as he listed English, German, Finnish, Polish and Ukrainian armies.
Tallis said he didn’t see a lot of the training, but he could certainly hear and feel it.
“I could feel the ground shaking every time they had target practice,” he said.
This past weekend, Tallis drove to Fort Riley to move back into barracks. He’ll continue his job fueling vehicles, and, he said, probably receive more training. Although he’s a little bored with the fueling job, he won’t likely get to change it without reenlisting and attending more AIT once he’s done with this round of duty in October 2024.
“When I’m done, I plan to go to Georgia, to Berry College, for acting and gemology,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to be an actor, and I’m always collecting shiny rocks. I’d like to know more about the rocks I like.” After that, he said, “I haven’t really planned.”
