Two Norwood High School wrestlers competed at the state wrestling tournament last weekend. Head coach Kyle Dinsmore said he’s proud of the way the Mavericks represented at the Pepsi Center.
Senior Harley Workman has been a three-time state qualifier. Dinsmore said Workman had a successful year, but fell short of accomplishing his goal getting on the podium at state.
“Workman showed tremendous heart and went down fighting for his dream. He came out and won his first match 3-2. Then in the second round, he faced the returning three-time state champion,” Dinsmore said. “He wrestled hard and didn't back down from the challenge. He threw the three-time state champ in a lateral drop that scored him five points and almost a pin, before the ref blew them out of bounds. His next match was against the eventual fourth-place finisher, where he ran out of time in a close match and was out of the tournament.”
Dinsmore said sophomore Jarret Sinks wrestled his best tournament of the year on the biggest stage. Sinks finished his first match in the Class 2A 102-pound bracket with a technical fall, and then in his second match against Del Norte, he won 11-7 to advance to the semifinals where he wrestled a senior from Swink.
“Jarret lost a hard-fought battle,” he said. “Next, he faced Trae Kennedy of Meeker, where Jarret won by major decision to advance to the consolation semifinals. He had to wrestle the No. 2 ranked wrestler in the state, and lost a heart breaker. He placed a respectable fourth place.”
Workman said his experience was “amazing,” even though he’s no stranger to the state tournament.
“Every wrestler will agree that wrestling in the Pepsi Center is a little daunting,” he said. “It is difficult to describe the feeling of walking out of the tunnel onto the mats surrounded by hundreds of cheering fans. This year was a little sad for me because this was the final year I will be able to attend the tournament. I didn’t place, but I am still glad that I got to go compete with the best wrestlers Colorado has to offer.”
Sinks said it felt “awesome” to be able to stand on the podium.
“It felt like my goals were accomplished,” he said.
He added he was happy to have friends there who traveled to Denver to cheer him on. He said he also appreciated Dinsmore’s coaching this season.
“It was a good experience, and coach Kyle was the best. He’s the best coach, and he made me feel really good,” Sinks said.
Now, Dinsmore loses two seniors, as Workman and Shelby Stamm graduate this May. Dinsmore said they’ll be greatly missed. He’s also a bit sad the season is over.
“The season goes by so quick, and it is always sad to end the wrestling season, just when everyone on the team is wrestling their best,” he said. “The wrestlers have worked hard all season, and I know that they are ready for a break, but I hope to see them in the gym this summer working towards next season.”
Sinks said he may wrestle at a higher weight next year. Dinsmore will return to coach the Mavericks next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.