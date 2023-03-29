Norwood resident Art Goodtimes — local poet, journalist and five-term San Miguel County Commissioner who retired in 2016 — is coming back with full force from a three-year challenge with cancer. This isn’t the first time that Goodtimes, now 77, has risen from the ashes of his own life; more important is what he’s doing with the time he’s won back as he launches into his next phase as poet and elder.
“My life keeps changing,” Goodtimes said. “I’m still healing from cancer, figuring out dietary stuff, there’s always new obstacles.”
Even through his move to San Miguel County in the 1970s, a head-on collision that left him with a jaw wired shut, the loss of his first Telluride home and all belongings to fire, and the loss of his wife, Norwood’s Mary Friedberg, to cancer in 2012, Goodtimes said, “The one constant in my life has always been poetry. Storytelling. It’s a long tradition.”
Goodtimes fell in love with poetry when he was 15, taking English literature in seminary school, reading Gerard Manly Hopkins, Tomas Merton and other Catholic poets. He also wrote and worked as a journalist and editor for decades for nearly every Telluride newspaper in existence since the 1970s. He still writes a monthly op-ed column “Looking South from Lone Cone” in the Cortez-based Four Corners Free Press.
In 1989, Goodtimes met Dolores LaChapelle and discovered the philosophy that still drives him. LaChapelle founded the Way of the Mountain Learning Center in Silverton in 1975.
“Dolores was a generalist who brought so much wisdom together in one place. Meeting and getting to know her was the impetus that changed my life,” he said.
Goodtimes still practices “the passing of the gourd,” which he learned from LaChapelle, at poetry readings and gatherings.
“It’s about really listening,” he said. “We pass the gourd and listen, we hear each other’s breathing in our words, and we get to find something attractive in words or people we may think we don’t like.”
LaChapelle also taught people to “find a sacred place and stay there,” said Goodtimes. He made the choice to stay in San Miguel County.
“I’ve been really blessed with great colleagues, teachers, friends, and I feel really blessed to have done my work here, but mountains always require a sacrifice, so I’ve been blessed with deconstruction in my life that has allowed me to build up myself again,” he said.
Goodtimes is back in the world after “hiding out for a few years,” he said, because of cancer and COVID shutdowns. In the fall of 2019, Lithic Press in Fruita published Goodtimes’ most recent book, “Dancing on Edge: The McRedeye Poems.”
Danny Rosen, co-owner of Lithic Press and Bookstore, spent a lot of time with Goodtimes when the pandemic shutdown happened in the spring of 2020.
“He kept a positive attitude through the hardest times … putting into practice a lifelong commencement to being here,” said Rosen.
It’s that positive that’s coming through again now.
“These days Art is doing just what he’s been doing forever, with more zest than ever,” said Rosen. “As he’s getting older, his urge to be in communities, to build community, deepens.”
A large part of that community building is around poetry.
“It’s the elder’s role to curate,” said Goodtimes, referring to the poetry readings he’s curating that feature himself and the five poets laureate from San Miguel County.
The most recent event was an “extremely well-attended reading last weekend in Montrose, at Bluecorn Cafe and Mercantile,” he said, and added, “Watch for more events coming in May and beyond.”
Those interested can find Goodtimes’ most recent book at Lithicpress.com.
