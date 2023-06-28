This Thursday, as part of Norwood’s Lone Cone Library local author talk series, author and holistic health, life and spiritual emergence coach® Elisabeth Lava, of Ridgway, will be reading from her book “Stillness and Wilderness: A Bold Ride from Despair to Deep Wisdom and Love.” She’ll also play her harmonium and discuss the mental wellness and spiritual growth that can come from a spiritual emergency.
Her book was published two years ago, in June 2021, but due to limitations of the pandemic, Lava is just getting out and about with the book. She’ll be teaching yoga at the Sangha Festival in Aztec, NM, in July this year, and has a book reading at Cimarron Coffee and Books in Ridgway on Aug. 4. Norwood's library is the fourth stop on her book tour, which is in the works.
Lava’s book and her coaching practice grew from her own spiritual emergency. She was the health department director for Ouray County and gained a three-year federally-funded grant for mental health for the West Central Public Health Partnership (Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties).
“While I was managing that grant, I experienced personal loss, grief and clinical depression,” said Lava. “Healthcare providers were trying to put me on antidepressants. I wanted to find another way to heal … I started spiritually searching without realizing it. I started practicing being fully present and meditating. I then experienced spiritually transformative experiences and thought I might be going crazy.”
She eventually discovered and worked with Dr. Emma Bragdon, the founder and executive director of the Foundation for Energy Therapies, Inc (FET), a nonprofit, 501(c)3 company dedicated to education and research, which Bragdon started in 2008. She also founded the Integrative Mental Health University, IMHU, in 2013. Bragdon teaches integrative mental health courses and offers coaching and psychological counseling services, according to her personal website, emmabragdon.com.
“Through studying with Emma Bragdon, I learned about the available trainings on spiritual competency for mental health counselors,” said Lava. “And, I experienced the difference between having a counselor without and one with deep spiritual competency. For some of my clients, I act as a bridge to help them find a counselor with spiritual competency and keep them accountable in seeing such a counselor, if the client finds that work helpful.”
Lava includes a list of resources at the end of the book, many from Bragdon.
“When readers click on each link, it opens a whole other world,” she said.
The book is more than just words and resources.
“There’s a soundtrack to the book, too,” said Lava. “While I was writing, I felt like the Divine was playing through my Spotify, so people can click on links [in Kindle and Nook] to the music while reading.”
According to the book’s preface, it “is broken into three sections with symbolism from both Buddhism and cycling,” both of which Lava said helped her during her transformative journey.
“Stillness and Wilderness” is narrated by author and audiobook narrator Elizabeth B. Splaine. “The book made me think, and that’s a gift for a reader,” said Splaine. “For anyone curious about spirituality and self-realization, this is a captivating read.”
The book also includes Lava’s own photographs of regional sights that inspired her.
In addition to writing, Lava is also a certified health, life purpose and spiritual coach and teaches yoga and meditation to groups and in one-on-one retreats. Her book is available in Audible, Kindle, Nook and paperback versions through local booksellers, Lone Cone Library and Amazon. The book talk at Lone Cone Library is from 6:30-7:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 29. No registration is required.
