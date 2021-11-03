For the last few years, members of the Apple Core Project have been juicing the apples of the local area. The juicing movement is ramping up, and now there’s evidence the local fruit economy seems to be taking hold.
Jen Nelson and Melanie Eggers began the Apple Core in 2015. They wanted to create a nonprofit to study, preserve, appreciate and promote the various varieties of heirloom apples that were found in Nucla, Naturita, Norwood and other regional places — apple trees the old settlers brought with them from the Midwest and planted and grafted to have fruit trees in the local area. Their goal from the beginning was to re-establish a local fruit economy.
Bodie Johannson, Eggers’ husband, said he and Dave Hodges, who is a partner to the nonprofit, have been juicing the last four years. That’s because the Telluride Foundation helped grant the Montezuma Orchard Restoration Project funds to help pay for a mobile juicer.
Last year, the Apple Core began using that mobile juicer in the West End, after Eggers wrote grants to cover ladders and apple crates.
This fall, more and more people reached out, and the juicing has expanded. Folks made the effort to call the Apple Core with fruit that would have typically gone to the deer, or even the trash. Or, the Apple Core members sought out people with trees.
The result was more juice — with donors receiving mixed varieties of apples that were picked as an exchange.
“People seemed to love it,” Johansson said. “We were juicing apples that may have gone wasted.”
The Apple Core, through the support of the Montezuma group, gets 10 years of access to the mobile juicer. Apple Core pays for the boxes, but gets to use the machine.
This year, Johansson said Apple Core juiced 15,000 pounds of apples, and 720 five-liter boxes; last year was a little more than half of that.
That juice was sold in Walk-In Liquor, Wild Gals, M&M Mercantile and more places like Ridgway. Conversations are also now happening with Clark’s Market.
Johansson said he agreed the Apple Core is accomplishing its mission of preserving, using and appreciating the apples. He’s incredibly proud of his wife for the work she does in writing grants and working endlessly on behalf of the nonprofit. He said sometimes he wonders why they as a family work as hard as they do for the nonprofit, but it’s something they truly believe in.
Not only are they placing fallen apples into the fruit economy, they’re connecting to the past and the heritage of what it means to farm.
“And the people who planted these,” he said. “The people we encounter and interact with … We are bringing back a culture that existed previously. … People talk about their childhood and the apples and the presses and a fun fall harvest scene back then. We are (a part) of that.”
With the days having gotten short, the mobile juicing is done for the year.
Moving forward, the money from juice sales goes back into the nonprofit. Johannson said someday the Apple Core may generate enough to pay people to pick apples and make juice. For now, the founders with Hodges continue to just “press on.”
Johansson said he’s grateful for Kris Holstrom, District 3 commissioner who works in agriculture. The Apple Core operates under the umbrella of Holstrom’s nonprofit, the Southwest Institute for Resilience.
“We’re grateful for her to keep us under her wing,” he said.
