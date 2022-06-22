NORWOOD
At Norwood’s monthly meeting June 14, trustees discussed voting in a mayor pro tem, someone who could assume Mayor Candy Meehan’s role if she were not present or able to do so. Approving a mayor pro tem is a common procedure for Norwood’s town board. Previously Meehan was mayor pro tem during Kieffer Parrino’s mayorship.
Last week, trustees agreed that either Shawn Fallon or Jaime Schultz were the most qualified, since they’ve served the board the longest. Fallon was not in attendance of the meeting. Schultz said she had her own personal pros and cons regarding the role of mayor pro tem.
At the end of the discussion, Schultz was voted in.
At the May meeting, Meehan had asked trustees to pick an organization they’d follow, attend meetings for and then report back to the greater board for the sake of community and communication. Schultz said she intended to attend UMC’s board meetings, and Niven Drybrough said he’d chosen the library. Morgan Rummell will attend school board meetings. Meehan said she’s already a part of Norwood Fire Protection District and the West End Economic Development Corporation.
Public Works director Randy Harris said in his report his crew is working on getting the splash pad up and running and weed mitigation with the county.
He said the street sweeper has been out of commission for some time, and his crew is not getting anywhere with the repairs. He was presented with a new option, though, a used newer model.
“It looks to be a really good option for us,” he said.
The sweeper is more compact and uses a dry-vacuum system. Harris said it’s a better machine for working with dust.
It’s priced at $22,000, including delivery. The town can sell the older model.
Trustees approved the motion to purchase the street sweeper. Town clerk Amanda Pierce disclosed her uncle, who works for Telluride Public Works, helped find the machine. Trustees said they were grateful for the connection.
Town administrator Patti Grafmyer said San Miguel Power Association needed someone to sign a waiver in order to erect the new pole on Grand Avenue that will be stationed at Demien Brook’s property. SMPA won’t erect the pole without a signed waiver.
The Norwood Chamber of Commerce is carrying the insurance on the pole, but the town has to commit to the banner hanging.
The waiver states that SMPA is not responsible if the pole happens to injure property or people. The motion was approved.
Trustees also discussed the public meeting happening June 27 at Lone Cone Library. Then, the citizens can gather for comments or questions directed toward the Town of Mountain Village regarding the acreage that is proposed on Spruce Street for an additional workforce housing subdivision.
Additionally, Grafmyer said the recent work session on short-term rentals produced much information. Town planner Henry Hemphill is putting the results together. Grafmfyer said for short-term rentals another work session is needed to include the Planning & Zoning Board and to focus on the language of the land-use code. Trustees discussed July 18 as the date for the work session.
The town board is still working on the mental health work session to collaborate with local agencies and make a list of resources for the public pertaining to mental health. The date on that work session is to be determined.
