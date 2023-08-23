At 3 a.m., early last week, 16 felines of various ages were dropped off on the doorstep of the Hoof and Paw animal rescue organization, a no-kill shelter in Naturita that’s been serving the West End for 14 years.
“That was irresponsible,” said the organization’s president, Tonya Stephens, on Hoof and Paw’s Facebook page. “We are here to help, but we need your help, too.”
Most of the cats were kittens. They’ll need vaccinations and spay or neuter surgery. They’ll need food and cat litter and a place to stay, as the shelter has limited space. They’ll require funding and folks who care.
“Volunteers are the lifeblood of Hoof and Paw,” said Susan Kelly, who has been on the board for the past two years. “We have five pretty active board members who are constantly hustling to raise money, care for, adopt out and foster animals.”
Funding comes from donations, fundraisers, adoption fees and the thrift store, located at the east edge of Naturita, and Kelly has been getting to work on grant writing.
They’re just getting by.
Stephens, who is also one of the organization’s original founders and tireless animal advocate, has chosen to forego her $600/month salary this year, funneling the funds back to the animals.
Stephens and her husband, Jeff, are also the main EMTs for the Naturita Fire Department.
“Running this organization takes a lot of dedication, a lot of heart,” she said.
She isn’t alone. In addition to the board members, around 30 volunteers and five steady foster homes support the organization. Volunteers might help for two hours a week or two hours a month, depending on their own schedules.
One foster home welcomed 15 puppies late last week.
Stephens asked Montrose County for help last winter.
“The Montrose County animal control people haven’t been in Naturita for years, so we’ve been doing that work,“ Stephens said. “The county commissioners agreed to give us some money for daily care and mileage, and asked for a quarterly report, which have both been a blessing.”
Doing the quarterly report meant that Stephens began tracking costs in a way she hadn’t done before, and it has helped her and the county see just how much the non-profit is doing. The second-quarter expenses, during high season for kittens, were $16k, said Stephens.
Montrose County isn’t the only beneficiary of the work Hoof and Paw does.
“We work a lot in the Norwood area,” said Kelly. “It’s part of our community and we tend to get the calls when people need help with strays or abandoned animals. We support people and their animals all over the West End.”
Second Chance Humane Society helps Hoof and Paw, too, though their vet recently relocated, causing several of this year’s clinics to be canceled while her position is filled.
In September, Dr. Sorensen, owner of the Moab Veterinary Clinic, will bring his clinic trailer to Naturita to do vaccinations, spays and neuters, but that clinic day is already full. Later clinics will be posted on Hoof and Paw’s Facebook page, and they will soon have a website.
Volunteers are needed in all areas of the organization. Everything from dog walking and picking up poop at the shelter to cuddling cats and working in the thrift store, and from doing laundry to transporting animals to Moab Veterinary Clinic.
Donations are always accepted, said Kelly. Food and cat litter as well as clothing and household items for the thrift store are all helpful.
Volunteers and donors may call or text Hoof and Paw at (970)428-4663 or (970)428-7568, or email hoofandpaw@hotmail.com.
