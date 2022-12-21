Two weeks ago, talks were happening to let people speak their feelings on what a sports co-op between Norwood and Nucla high schools might be like. Then, on Dec. 8, Norwood families, alumni and current students met at Norwood High School in a public meeting officiated by school superintendent Todd Bittner.
On Dec. 13, Nucla’s board of education voted 5-0 to support a sports co-op with Norwood. Right after that, on the same night, Norwood’s board of education had a meeting and members voted to support a sports co-op, too.
School board member Regan Snyder said last Wednesday morning “a motion was made at the beginning of the meeting to change the consent item to a full co-op.”
Then, in that 3-2 decision, the necessary approval was given in advance of the mid-January deadline that the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) required. In Norwood, Snyder, Mike Morlang and Walt Fourney voted for the co-op. Both Nichol Bray and Randy Harris were against it.
Stan Galley, of the Nucla school board, said he and John Reams, Mary Surr, Melissa Johnson and Clint Cloud were for the decision.
“We’ve been dealing with it for so long, it’s time,” Galley said. “We have these cycles of where one school has a bunch of kids, and the other one doesn’t, and then it reverses. With the co-op, everything kind of lines out, and hopefully we do away with those swings.”
Mike Morlang, of the Norwood school board, echoed something similar.
“I’ve been on the board almost eight years now … and going back and forth with dropping this program and dropping that program. We need structure that’s sustainable and predictable.”
Morlang said it’s about “consistency,” and with that, the programs can improve.
“I’ve got all the faith in the world in our kids,” he added.
Morlang said he was glad that board members stayed true to themselves and spoke their minds. He said there are valid reasons for the split vote. He said he feels Norwood has a good board of education and appreciates differing opinions.
He added the community meeting two weeks ago was also positive. He said people spoke for an hour and a half on their feelings about whether to co-op or not.
“More structure and normalcy benefits kids in the long run” is his belief.
Nichol Bray, also of Norwood’s school board, said she felt differently. She told The Norwood Post she felt rushed in the decision.
“That Thursday felt like beginning of the discussion, though it was the end,” she said. “I felt forced into making a decision (last Tuesday) I wasn’t ready to make.”
Bray said she felt many of the Norwood coaches and CHSAA representatives also questioned the co-op, since things mostly seemed to be working.
She said the two schools already have been combining for many sports, except for volleyball. She said the push to co-op sports felt like it was mostly for volleyball.
The Norwood-Nucla co-op will last for two years, since agreements made with CHSAA last that long. It will start for the 2024-25 season and end in 2026.
