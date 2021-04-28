At the Town of Norwood’s April meeting, David Bruce of the Telluride Foundation appeared before trustees to give an update on the proposed housing development on the county parcel of land behind the Lone Cone Library. Bruce, the self-described “middle-man” of the project, is searching for public input on the development.
His plan is to put together a frequently asked questions sheet for the community, but he’s also begun forming an advisory committee made up of local citizens — community voices who are informed and want to help navigate the process, he said.
So far, the committee includes Matthew Mogg, Monet Ragsdale, Carrie Andrew and Ken Watt, among others. Bruce said he’d like to see the committee include approximately 50 people, in order to help think things through. Anyone interested in joining the advisory committee should contact Bruce at the Telluride Foundation.
Currently, the housing development is in the sketch plan phase, a new process that Norwood adopted after interim planner Henry Hemphill’s advice earlier this year. That process, which involves town trustees communicating back and forth with the planning & zoning board, will take some time.
The development will likely be under review this fall, and preliminary site development could take place this winter. According to Bruce, if the project moves along and receives approval, next spring could see the framing of homes and sub-contracting for completion. Workforce housing in Norwood could be done by next year.
Related to housing, but regarding more of a short-term opportunity, Demien Brooks, of Norwood, is working on an RV park for Wright’s Mesa — something board members say they feel could benefit the town.
Brooks appeared at the April meeting and said he’s actually been working on the project for the last three-and-a-half years. He said he knew of no other “better financial impact” than the proposed RV park. He said the land he owns was formerly owned by Bernice Oliver. He added the regulations are already in place to support the plan, including highway frontage, a power source and a well, which the Norwood Water Commission said could be converted into a commercial well.
Brooks said there’s a real need for the RV park.
“When you come and have an RV, there’s nowhere to go,” he told trustees.
Brooks said because of the lack of space, RV travelers often head to Miramonte Reservoir outside of town. He said the town is losing those tourists as they head to the outskirts. He added that Telluride is moving away from welcoming RVs, and now could be an opportunity for Norwood to get in on that revenue and get “good people on a limited basis.”
Town administrator Patti Grafmyer told trustees the space east of town boundaries could be considered a “much needed amenity.” She said the spaces would be short-term and could be occupied for no longer than 30 days.
The San Miguel County Planning Commission has already heard the proposal and wants to know how Norwood feels about it. Town public meetings must happen in order for the park to move forward. A public meeting led by the San Miguel County Planning Commission on the idea is schedule for May 13 at Pig Palace. A site walk will happen at 4:30 p.m., with the meeting at 6 p.m.
