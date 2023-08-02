Approximately one mile north of the Thunder Road Trailhead outside of Norwood, on U.S. Forest Service land but also private property, a fire ignited on Thursday, July 27, leaving many community members alarmed.
Caused by a lighting strike, the fire was burning five acres when U.S.F.S. officials made their announcement last Friday morning. Then, they said it had “moderate spread potential” but had little to no growth during the previous night.
The Thunder Fire burned pinion, juniper, ponderosa and oak brush in what officials described as “steep, rugged terrain.” Later, officials said the fire was actually 95 percent on someone’s private land.
Many locals witnessed aircraft overhead working to suppress the danger. That included a Type 2 helicopter from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control out of Montrose. On the ground working were San Miguel County officials with the Norwood Fire Department, along with personnel from the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management and the state’s Division of Fire Prevention and Control.
All in the Norwood community were warned of smoke at the end of last week. And, they were asked to avoid the area and be aware of fire traffic moving through.
Forest Service officials continued Thunder Fire updates through the weekend. By Friday night, it was announced as 20 percent contained with no fire spreading. On Saturday, they announced 50 percent containment with no new fire growth. “Mop-up” operations were planned for Sunday.
By Sunday morning, and to the relief of many in Norwood who’ve seen what a devastating fire — like the Burn Canyon Fire in 2002 — can do to the local area, the fire was announced as 100 percent contained.
Fire Chief John Bockrath released a statement to The Norwood Post on Sunday afternoon.
"Forest Service and Norwood wildland crews will be staying on scene searching for and extinguishing hot spots until at least tomorrow evening,” he said. “I would like to thank air support, the Forest Service, BLM and Norwood Fire crews for the quick and professional response to keep this fire from becoming what could have been a major disaster.”
Bockrath said the support Norwood received was incredible. He listed San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters, Undersheriff Dan Covault and Shannon Armstrong, who is the emergency manager, along with Jim Houston, the batallion chief of the state’s Division of Fire Prevention and Control in Montrose.
“Without their efforts, this could not have been completed as smoothly as it was,” Bockrath said.
In weekend fire updates, Forest Service representatives said fire managers would like to remind all to continue to “be attentive of their actions and surroundings, especially in areas with dry vegetation or dead/down trees.” They said it’s important to practice smart wildfire prevention behavior. That includes “never leaving a campfire unattended, using established campfire rings, picking safe and proper campfire sites, and ensuring that all fires are completely out and cool to the touch by using the drown, stir and feel methods.”
