Terri Snyder Lamers is Woolgrower of the Year for the State of Colorado. She told The Norwood Post it’s an honor. The award is given to past presidents of the state’s woolgrowers association, and she just finished her two-year term as president.
Lamers is third-generation rancher in the area, with two generations already following her. Her family owns and operates Snyder Ranches, currently running 1,000 head of sheep (and about 300 cows).
Ranching has not been easy over the years. With less and less ag representation these days in the state legislature, operating gets more challenging. Lamers misses Mark Catlin, Don Coram and Jerry Sonnenberg, who worked in agriculture and represented farming and ranching.
The woolgrowers association is important to the industry, with a lobbyist who works at the state level to make ranching voices heard. In fact, the mission of the Colorado Woolgrowers is to “protect Colorado sheep industry through the management of legislative, regulatory and policy issues.”
What’s become harder for sheep ranchers like Lamers? Senate Bill 87. Lamers said it was too extreme. It sought a 15 percent pay increase for her H2A workers from Peru and Mexico, who already have free food and airfare. The paperwork doesn’t make sense for break times. Some of the workers enter the range horseback, which can take an entire day. The new law requiring them to come to town every three weeks doesn’t necessarily add up and seems forced.
Then there’s water — and the future of it. Lamers said the cities in California and Arizona are not cutting back usage, while Colorado is required to comply with the compact.
“Water, going forward, is going to become a bigger and bigger issue,” she said.
Wolves are another challenge altogether for ranchers like Lamers. She’s appalled that Wild Earth Guardians wants to put 4,000 wolves in Colorado. She said at the level, it’s not even fair to the wolf anymore.
She urges people who care about agriculture to go to wolfengagementco.org and leave comments. Advisory groups are meeting in Durango this Wednesday to discuss the issue of wolves.
She’s also shaking her head at the recent Rainbow Gathering in the Roaring Fork area. While her ranch has to complete stacks of paperwork for Snyder Ranches’ sheep to graze in the forest, some 10,000 people ran rampant on public lands mostly unregulated.
For her, the work seems to get more difficult.
And then the price of lamb. Last year prices were good; this year they’re in the tank. She wonders how much longer ranchers can continue when they don’t get good prices for their animals.
Lamers was presented a plaque at her awards ceremony last week. She said it would not be possible to serve as Woolgrower of the Year without Todd Snyder and Steve Snyder, her brothers who have boots on the ground daily at the ranch.
She will stay involved with the Colorado Woolgrowers and is proud to work alongside the salt-of-the-earth people who support agriculture and work in the industry. Though she grew up ranching, she continues to learn from others all of the time. Besides growing wool and supplying food for the U.S., which her family has always done, she’s learning about fire prevention through sheep grazing.
Lamers’ father, Terry Snyder, was Woolgrower of the Year in 1977 and 1979, another reason the recent award was important to her. She wanted to follow in his footsteps. Someone recently told Lamers that her grandmother, a settler and pioneer in the local area, would be proud of her work. Lamers said she hoped so.
