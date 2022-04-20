The Norwood Town Board of Trustees met in its regular monthly meeting last week during which the board discussed a recent work session with Norwood Public Schools. Last Monday, the two groups came together to discuss the town’s 19 acres that is up for sale.
Mayor Kieffer Parrino, who led his last meeting since he will be replaced next month after terming out, said the meeting went “very well.”
The parcel was originally priced at $15,000 per acre recently when the Norwood Fire Protection District had inquired about purchasing it. Town officials passed a motion in the board meeting to negotiate that price for the school in an upcoming executive session.
Later in the meeting, Carrie Andrew, the director of the local library, approached the board and asked for funding for Rural Philanthropy Days (RPD). While Andrew spends her days running the Lone Cone Library, she’s taken on RPD as a committee director because the event brings grant makers to Norwood.
She told the town last month she’d be requesting $2,000 to help with the Norwood portion of the RPD tour; however, fundraising has gone better than she expected. She ended up requesting $1,500 instead, and town trustees approved it.
RPD takes place June 7-9, and the Norwood tour is June 9. Andrew said registration for the event is April 26. She wants all nonprofits and the Town of Norwood to be seen when grant makers come through the community. Andrew said she would likely need some town staff or trustees to be present that day, especially since the Colorado Department of Local Affairs was also coming.
Trustee Candy Meehan, who is set to replace Parrino next month as mayor, said the event was important.
“I’m so excited about the opportunity to bring private investors (to Norwood),” she said.
Wendy Crank, of Juvenile Diversion, also appeared before the board and requested any amount of funding for Norwood’s Safe and Sober After-Prom. She met with the high school’s junior class last week to discuss ideas. She said they’re very excited, but a little confused. That’s because they’ve never attended a prom before, since COVID prevented them from having such an event the last few years.
With a real prom now on the calendar for Norwood kids, Crank is hoping to make it the best she can. She’s planning for laser tag, treasure hunts, and more. She’s giving away door prizes every 15 minutes and increasing the value of the giveaways as the night goes on, in an effort to keep kids on campus and from leaving, drinking and driving.
The plan is to give away gift cards, random prizes and a laptop computer.
“I want to spend money on this to keep them there and safe,” Crank told the board.
She added that Moab lost a kid three years ago in an event that a Safe and Sober After Prom could have potentially prevented.
Norwood trustees gave Juvenile Diversion $600 for the event. Prom and the Safe and Sober After-Prom are April 23.
On behalf of Norwood Park & Recreation District (NPRD), Liza Tanguay attended the meeting and requested permitting for a liquor license. NPRD will produce a community play May 12-14 at The Livery, and they hope to have a cash bar with food.
Trustees approved the request, and asked about the possibility of reserving tickets in advance.
Tanguay said details will soon be announced about the spring play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.