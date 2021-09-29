On Saturday, Norwood celebrated another Pioneer Day holiday with longstanding traditions: the coronation of royalty, the parade down Grand Avenue, the chuck wagon dinner and kids’ games. While the old activities continued, some minor changes took place throughout the day. This year’s theme was “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
Johnny and Charlotte Royer were crowned on Main Street. They shared their heritage and personal stories in last week’s edition of The Norwood Post. The Royers said their day would be a celebration of family.
While the historic omnibus made another appearance this year, many noticed it was not driven by Roudy Roudebush and his Belgian drafts. Terri Snyder Lamers — who helps plan Pioneer Day with the Norwood Study Club, in conjunction with the Town of Norwood and the Norwood Chamber of Commerce — told The Norwood Post over the weekend that Roudebush’s horses were lame.
As a result, Lamers was referred by one of her former employees to contact Rick Randall of Saguache. Randall’s horses, Clydesdales named Chief and Winston, had the honors of pulling the omnibus for Pioneer Day. Lamers said she was grateful to have them on site.
“I was lucky to find (Randall) because the draft horse show was in Montrose on Saturday also,” she said.
She added that Randall’s Clydesdales were very well behaved and that they’ve previously been a part of the National Western Stock Show in Denver.
Regarding the parade, town clerk Amanda Pierce reported there were 20 entries this year. The school’s kindergarten class took the first-place award in the float contest, which was judged by Chase Bizer, Niven Drybrough, Joann Roudebush, Kerry Welch and Laura Sherman.
While in the past the high school’s junior class has typically organized the chuck wagon dinner as a benefit for the prom and other activities, this year the FFA handled the food portion. This is the second year in a row they’ve done the Pioneer Day dinner.
Catherine Kolbet, FFA sponsor and school science teacher, said the dinner was “fantastic.” Six FFA students help serve up the traditional meal of roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, baked beans, coleslaw, pudding and rolls.
Kolbet said she didn’t have an accurate count of how many people went through the food line in the school’s all-purpose room, but said it was well attended.
She said FFA kids will use the funds from Pioneer Day to travel to a leadership conference this weekend, and also for future judging events, since FFA students are interested in learning to judge livestock. Also, they can use the money to attend their state and national FFA conventions this year.
Pierce said it was her first Pioneer Day working behind the scenes as the town’s new clerk. She was pleased with this year’s holiday.
“I feel we had an amazing turnout from the community and participants,” she said. “We had a variety of floats from the 30-year reunion of the Class of 1991, with a float in memory of Trace Campbell, five elementary class floats, local businesses, and for the first time ever our own town marshal was able to participate in the parade as well — thanks to help from the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office with traffic control.”
Town trustee and mayor pro-tem Candy Meehan said overall it was a great day in Norwood.
“What a wonderful celebration of our communities history and traditions,” she said. “The Royers were lovely royalty, and (the organizers) did an amazing job, as always.”
