A company came to Norwood Public School last Friday to set up mold monitors and equipment to give the board and administrators a more specific “read” on the current mold status. However, according to principal Sam Ryan, anyone who has walked through the high school building in the past 10 years or so can likely tell stories of having to dodge buckets set up for catching water in the hallways, along with seeing attempted roofing and ceiling repairs.
The leaks are popping up in new places now, and they’re not slowing down. And, there’s no practical way to make some of the needed repairs without completely ripping the roof off of the building and starting over to install a new system correctly. Water has been infiltrating the wooden substrate of the roof and sitting on top of layers of insulation and drywall in the ceilings of the hallway for years.
“We have been working diligently to seal what we can find and make repairs as the damage has occurred,” Ryan said. “However, lately, the leaks have been coming in faster than they can be fixed. With each rain and the increase in snowfall, we have even had to cut out a roughly eight-foot section of the ceiling in the hallway to keep it from collapsing during the day while the building is occupied.”
Ryan said the need for a new school is older than the leaks. But, the increase in leaks and the inability to properly fix them does make the mold, smells and safety concerns much more tangible. Most of the issues were documented in the school’s BEST application submitted in January. However, some have creeped in since then even.
School superintendent Todd Bittner and Ryan have looked into moving kids into the tech building as a potential possibility. They will meet with folks at a remodeling firm to review plans and see if that could be plausible with board approval soon. The process is more complex than simply moving students into the tech building though. Ryan said there’s more to it: schedules, class sizes, office spaces, walkways. Still, safe learning spaces are the priority.
Ryan admitted it’s frustrating tracking leaks, walking the roof and doing damage control. But, he’s more sad his school community is exposed to the current conditions.
“I want to be able to focus on teaching and learning and helping our students to become successful, productive citizens,” he said, “and the constantly deteriorating state of this building and poor building practices all around these grounds are certainly becoming time-consuming.”
At the same time, Ryan is committed to doing whatever it takes to ensure that students, staff and others are as safe as possible when at school.
The administrators are gathering information as quickly as they can to make as informed a decision as possible. What they find out regarding hard numbers, costs, and potential timeframes will be completely transparent for the community.
“Right now, I want the community to know that we are aware of the concerns within and around our property and will do whatever is necessary to ensure our student's safety and continue providing their students with a quality education,” he said.
The kids have asked some questions about options and what might happen, but Ryan agreed Norwood kids are resilient. Ryan said teachers, classmates and things the kids love about Norwood will remain at the core and not change — only some processes might.
