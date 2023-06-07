The Colorado State Land Board held a meeting June 5 in Denver, and while the meeting was not open to the public or the media, either in-person or by Zoom, The Norwood Post spoke with Kristen Kemp, the Outreach and Communication Officer for the board.
Some people in Norwood are interested in learning more about the State Land Board, especially since OneEnergy, of Seattle with an office in Denver, aims to establish a 600-acre solar project on state land on Lone Cone Road.
The Post asked Kemp about the individuals sitting on the board, the ones who approved the initial lease permitting the planning of a solar project on Lone Cone Road.
“Our board is made up of five citizen volunteers, chosen by the governor and confirmed by the Colorado State Legislature,” she said. “Commissioners are appointed to four-year terms, and are limited to two consecutive terms. The current five commissioners have all been appointed by Governor Polis. They are from geographically dispersed locations across the state.”
The Norwood Post has noted they are all from the Front Range. Phillip Chavez is from Otero County and is the director of a ditch company. Erin Clark is an urban planner and attorney from Denver-Boulder. Deborah Froeb is a conservation advisor from Denver and Grand Counties. Josie Heath works in public service and is from Boulder, and Christine Scanlan works in nonprofit and is from Summit County. Their names and biographies are online at slb.colorado.gov/about-us/leadership.
“The Colorado Constitution requires that four of our five commissioners have substantial experience in four separate areas,” Kemp said. “However, they do not represent the interest of a particular sector, they represent the interest of the trust's beneficiaries, i.e. Colorado public schools.”
Kemp said the Colorado State Land Board owns, stewards and leases 2.8 million acres of trust land in order to earn money for Colorado public schools. She said the agency has generated more than $2 billion for public schools in the past decade alone.
She said the trust land parcels are often leased for a variety of uses under separate and distinct leases, “because our commissioners have a fiduciary duty to make decisions in the best financial interest of schoolchildren.”
The Norwood Post shared with Kemp that Norwood’s school is in dire need of new facilities but was denied the BEST Grant. Could Norwood actually receive any support for its school system if the county approves the solar project?
“The State Land Board is the primary funding source for CDE’s BEST program, but we are entirely disconnected from the BEST process. BEST is governed by its own board. The location of trust land and the rent earned on any given trust land parcel is therefore not correlated with where grants are awarded,” she said.
According to her, more than 95 percent of trust land is leased for agriculture.
But what about the existing ag lease(s) on Lone Cone Road’s state land. What happens to an ag lease there, if the solar project is approved by San Miguel County?
“A lease acreage adjustment may be needed for an existing agriculture lease, if a solar production lease is approved,” Kemp said.
She added that the State Land Board will “coordinate and solicit feedback from the existing agriculture lease holder and solicit public input too. In the event that an acreage adjustment is needed, the ag operator is given 12 months notice.”
The state’s lease management policy of their Renewable Energy Policy, established in 2014 and updated in 2021, does state “lf a co-located State Land Board agriculture lessee objects to a planning lease, the planning lease is presented to the board for decision.”
Their policy states that the State Land Board’s first strategic goal is to “increase renewable energy leasing on state trust land in order to contribute to the state's goal of moving the electric grid to 100 percent renewable sources by 2040.” But, the second goal also says the State Land Board will “apply high standards of care on all state trust land to ensure long-term health and productivity of natural values.”
According to that document, the State Land Board generates revenue from the planning lease and also the production lease. For utility-scale solar, the production revenue is $500 an acre annually, and in the case of the proposed Norwood project that would equate to approximately $300,000 annually.
