Plans for the 2021 San Miguel Basin Rodeo are in full swing as the rodeo committee aims to produce the “biggest and best event ever,” according to a news release. The San Miguel Basin Rodeo is arguably the oldest Norwood community tradition, and this year will mark the 113th year anniversary of the event. It takes place July 30-31 at the San Miguel County Fairgrounds in Norwood.
The fun-filled weekend will kick off with a junior rodeo for kids ages 6-18 at 10 a.m. on July 30 and will be followed by a Colorado Professional Rodeo Association (CPRA) sanctioned rodeo performance during the evening. Another rodeo performance will take place on July 31 during the evening, as well.
“We are really excited to start making plans for the rodeo and there are several new ideas to help improve the event,” Jordan Williams, rodeo committee chairwoman, said.
This year the rodeo will be sanctioned with the CPRA, and contestants will compete for higher stakes money than in the past.
“The crowd loves to watch the rough stock events, and we are hopeful, by adding even more incentive money to the bull riding, bareback riding and saddle bronc riding, we can get more contestants,” Hank Williams, rodeo committee member and president of Norwood Roping Club, said.
The rodeo is strategically planned so that contestants can enter multiple rodeos on the Western Slope during the weekend of July 30-31. Rodeo committee representatives said a good contestant pool is extremely important to producing a quality rodeo performance. The rodeo committee also hopes to bring in a top-notch specialty act.
Typically, the number of spectators on Friday evening is never as many as Saturday night. As a result, the rodeo committee is trying to brainstorm ideas to encourage fans to attend both nights. One idea is to possibly offer discounted weekend package tickets during a pre-sale. Also, the rodeo committee is looking into entertainment options for fans after the rodeo.
Aside from the CPRA rodeo performances, the rodeo committee organizes what many participants have said is one of the best junior rodeos on the Western Slope.
“We get so many compliments every year from families who bring their kids to compete in our junior rodeo,” Regan Snyder, rodeo committee member, said.
Thanks to numerous donors, the junior rodeo contestants get to compete for both awards and prize money. Two all-around champion saddles are given to the top boy and girl, and buckles are given to the winners of each age division and event. The entry money is also paid back to the contestants, minus the overhead cost of producing the rodeo.
Profit generated from the San Miguel Basin Rodeo helps fund the Norwood Roping Club Scholarship Fund, which provides local youth the opportunity to compete for a scholarship each year.
The rodeo committee is continually looking for volunteers, donations, sponsors and new ideas. Anyone who is interested in helping out this year should contact Jordan Williams at sanmiguelbasinrodeo@gmail.com or 970-209-8201.
