At 73, award-winning singer-songwriter-musician Dan McCorison, who will perform at The Livery in Norwood on Feb. 4, said he’s doing the best music he’s ever done.
McCorison has earned four music awards in the past two years from the International Western Music Association (IWMA). In 2022, IWMA honored the Colorado-born artist with the Song of the Year for “Welcome to Wickenburg.” In 2021, McCorison won the Songwriter of the Year award, as well as the Traditional Album of the Year award, for his newest album, “Me and Les,” named for his friendship and songwriting partnership with award-winning lyricist and cowboy poet Les Buffham.
“We’re excited to get live music going again at The Livery, and we’re very lucky to have Dan perform here,” said Haley Ortiz and Gen Roach, facility and event directors for Norwood Park and Recreation District.
In 2021, McCorison also won the Team Penning Contest. That’s “pen," as in writing, McCorison said, not “team penning” that rodeo fans also know, where two riders herd a dozen cows into a pen. McCorison teamed up with then 17-year old Venessa Carpenter for that award. Together, McCorison said, they worked on songs over Instagram, since Carpenter was in Idaho and McCorison in Arizona.
“She’s really taking off,” he said, and encouraged audiences to find her music.
While he’s been writing and playing music since he got his first guitar at the age of 14, and he’s written and played music with many of the top names in the music industry, McCorison said his new successes are surprises.
“I never thought I’d be able to do this stuff. I’m really having fun and I’m at the top of my game,” he said.
It’s not like he hasn’t worked hard to get where he is, he added.
“I’ve looked at what makes a song work, why does it stick in my head? I’ve been fortunate to be coached by some good song publishers, too,” he said.
Living in Nashville for 20 years also made a difference.
“You don’t play other peoples songs there; you play your own, and that pushes you to get better and better,” he said.
McCorison moved to Arizona in 2013, when he said he became the lead guitar for western swing band Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys. That led to attending the annual IWMA convention in Albuquerque, NM. Once there, he said, “I felt like I was finally home. I found what I had been looking for.”
The IWMA folks, McCorison said, are “people from all over the world who are devoted to keeping western culture alive.”
Indeed, on its website, the IWMA identified itself as “an organization that encourages and supports the preservation, performance and composition of historic traditional and contemporary music and poetry of The West.” All of the folks who “populated the great American West are all subjects of modern day Western Music,” said IWMA on its homepage.
Two of the songs on McCorison’s winning album were written in Norwood while McCorison was on a writing retreat for a couple of weeks. He loves the area, he said, and hopes to come back this summer to write more. In the meantime, he said, “I really miss seeing Colorado winter, so when I was asked to play in Norwood, I said ‘yes, I’ll be there. I can’t wait.’”
McCorison’s show is at The Livery, 1555 Summit St., across from the fire station, on Feb 4. Doors open at 6 p.m.; the show starts at 7 p.m.. Tickets are $10 at the door.
