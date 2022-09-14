Representatives from Norwood Park and Recreation District (NPRD) — the local nonprofit that seeks to promote recreation, arts and entertainment on Wright’s Mesa — are happy to announce that live music is coming back to The Livery in Norwood this month.
“In keeping with its mission to bring arts and live entertainment to Norwood, The Livery has booked recently transplanted Norwood resident and winner of the 2020 John Lennon Songwriting Contest to share his stories and solo twang on Saturday, Sept. 24,” NPRD said in a press release, referring to musician B Forrest.
Creating more opportunity for live music has been something the district has strived for the last few years, especially coming out of the pandemic.
Now B Forrest, an award-winning Americana singer-songwriter and guitarist originally from Chicago, will take The Livery Stage. In the last few years, he relocated to southwest Colorado and lives in Norwood proper now.
His background includes music school at North Park University, and he later spent time traveling the globe refining his signature sound on the album “Back to Bodhi,” which has been described as “folk-soul.” He was awarded a City of Chicago Individual Artist Grant (2017) and National Endowment of the Arts grant (2019). He then won the John Lennon contest in 2020.
B Forrest released another album in 2021, “The Brooklyn Session,” with Duncan Wickel of Rising Appalachia. In June of this year, he released the lead single "Song for John Prine,” with Dominick Leslie of Molly Tuttle on another album. That song was a nod to his forthcoming bluegrass inspired LP "Daydreaming Music Fiend.”
NPRD representatives said B Forrest is a seasoned performer, and they hope the Norwood community will turn out to listen to his show that evening. Anyone who’d like more information on the artist may visit bforrestmusic.com.
Over the weekend, he told The Norwood Post he’s excited about the Sept. 24 gig.
“My aspiration for playing The Livery is to revive the beautiful performance space … and as an offering to the community to know folks like me are interested in investing creatively in the community, with us all at the same time celebrating Norwood’s Pioneer Day,” he said.
And, Norwood has actually inspired him as an artist.
“I have also written now several songs in Norwood inspired by the land and people that I will be performing that I think are relevant to the folks’ lived experiences here,” he said. “One of them being a song called ‘San Miguel’ off my album ‘Outlaw Kid.’”
He said the whole album was written in Norwood in 2020 and was the impetus for his later writing and recording on Wright’s Mesa.
B Forrest has a full tour schedule, which has included appearances in Telluride and Naturita, as well as the East Coast and Europe. People have asked him why he’s not in Nashville recording music.
“I don’t (conform) to the notion of the ‘industry standard,’ because I believe in grassroots community, from the arts and beyond,” he said. “I know it’s remote, and that it requires I tour from time to time and leave, but I believe that I can foster growth here.”
The Livery doors will open at 7 p.m. that evening with B Forrest’s show starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person, and there will be a cash car bar inside the venue.
B Forrest also said he’s a passionate music educator, and he’s willing to share his craft with younger generations who’d like to learn.
