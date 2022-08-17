At the Town of Norwood’s monthly meeting, Town Clerk Amanda Pierce gave a presentation on a new invoicing and billing method. Both Pierce and Shawny Darby-Turner, the utility clerk, attended meetings on how the program works. Pierce told the board that she and Town Administrator Patti Grafmyer feel the option is a good one for several reasons.
The new program makes for less confusion for customers, since there are sometimes issues when people pay both water and sanitation bills. The new way would be easier for customers, since they don’t have to navigate so many portals.
Pierce said it's also more time efficient. Now it takes anywhere from three to five days for funds to get dispersed once someone makes an online payment. Afterward, Darby-Turner has to run reports to see who’s made payments and then work in between two systems to merge data. Pierce said the process is “very tedious” and that the new program could directly integrate the data and have it show up immediately.
The future could hold less mundane work for Darby-Turner, who could focus on other duties. Basically, the program creates a time savings of 66 hours per month in the town office.
Pierce added there are other bonuses too. Because of the convenience and self-service, in-bound calls would be reduced. Still, she and Grafmyer want the office to remain committed to customer service. They’ll still welcome people into the office to make payments, or they may call if they wish to handle payments by phone. But, town staff know many people would rather have a paperless, electronic method to save themselves time. The new program would have texting and email features, and customers can pay using their own smartphones.
Studies have also shown decreased delinquency regarding bill pay. That’s because customers can handle accounts day or night, at anytime using the online portal. Additionally, options to pay a percentage of a bill exist, as does a payment plan. Autopay is also a choice for customers.
The program works with Apple Pay and Google Pay. The program is PCI compliant, so credit card numbers are safeguarded.
Pierce said one thing customers will appreciate is being able to navigate their own water usage history. She said it’s more easy to see than on the current bills the town is sending out.
Trustee Jaime Schultz told the board she felt it would be great for Norwood. She has experience with billing and invoicing, and said the features seem worth it. Mayor Candy Meehan, who does bookkeeping, said she liked the idea of the town getting the hours back, so that Darby-Turner could be doing other, more productive work.
Already, Grafmyer has presented the information on the program to the Norwood Water Commission. She reminded trustees the program will be a budgeted item for the town, if they approved it.
Trustees did vote the new program in.
Its implementation could take some time though. The Norwood Water Commission and the sanitation district have to approve the program in September. Additionally, the town is determining costs with the company.
It would be 2023 before customers interface with it. First would be time for outreach and education to prepare the public and also train staff. The town office could have a computer set up in the lobby, so they can teach customers how to work with the program. Schultz said she thought the Lone Cone Library would be willing to help do some education.
