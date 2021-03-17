During its regular monthly meeting March 10, Norwood trustees addressed several items on the agenda in a lengthy meeting. Trustees agreed to approve a liquor license for Norwood Liquor, a space that has been vacant for approximately nine months. Trustees seemed concerned with the request, but determined there is no cap on the amount of licenses available in town.
Last year, Norwood Liquor moved its inventory into Clark’s Market, which manages both spaces. Norwood Liquor is also announcing a manager change for business. Trustees decided to go ahead with approval.
Additionally, the board discussed the town’s new complaint procedure form. Town clerk Amanda Pierce and town administrator Patti Grafmyer agreed the town fields many complaint calls, some of which are more related to law enforcement. Other calls have seemed petty or odd at times, for example, “a shoe in the road” that might be worrying a motorist.
In the town’s new form, those who wish to complain must sign their name and include their address, phone number and the nature of their complaint.
Pierce reminded trustees that updating the complaint form doesn’t require board member approval. The manner can be handled by board discussion.
Trustees also discussed the phone system at town hall for complaints, since it’s not digital. Still, caller ID functions on the phone system, and town staff are able to view the phone number of anyone who calls to leave a complaint in a voice message.
Trustee Jaime Schultz said she recommended assigning numbers to those who complain, so that that complaints are addressed and filed in an organized manner.
On the subject of complaints, Schultz said the drainage issue at Market and Summit streets is terrible at this time. Public works director Tim Lippert was not at last Wednesday’s meeting, but told The Norwood Post he was discussing the issue with Gramfyer. He said he’s been busy plowing snow.
Norwood’s new deputy marshal is not providing the relief that was originally hoped for by town staff. Marshal Mike Wilkerson reported to trustees that Mike LaCosse is working less hours than was originally expected. Wilkerson is waiting on resumes from the police academy in considering hiring someone else.
Grafmyer told the board she recommended advertising for the position now.
In her report to the board, Grafmyer said she was in a meeting Feb. 18 with community leaders for the upcoming housing development. She said David Bruce of the Telluride Foundation guided the discussion on the street grid, a traffic study and utilities.
She added that there’s a conceptual drawing of Norwood’s plan for area trails, which is currently being designed by interns at the University of Colorado. Paid for by a $3,150 Department of Local Affairs grant, the project is due by the end of the year.
On Saturday, an agriculture appreciation event is scheduled at Pocket Park, during which 4-H and FFA students will make presentations, and local ranchers will have barbecue samples available. Local businesses are encouraged to support the event.
Grafymer also told the board that DeeAnna Burbridge, the coordinator for the San Miguel Basin Fairgrounds, announced that a carnival could happen this summer sometime in August. The Norwood Roping Club is reviewing dates, since the carnival typically happens at the same time as the annual rodeo.
Additionally, a circus may be heading to town on July 10 for a 75-minute performance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.