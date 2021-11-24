For Jaidyn Platt, a senior at Norwood High School who will graduate in May, it only made sense for her to begin interning with the Norwood Town Marshal. Her career plan is to work in law enforcement. Now assisting town marshal Kattie Neesham since September, Platt is updating important paperwork for the town — something local officials recently commended her for.
Platt works one hour per day during the school week, Monday through Thursday. She spends her fifth hour, which starts around 1:30 p.m., in Norwood Town Hall. She drives from Norwood High School to work on items that Neesham has laid aside for her.
“I really enjoy it,” she said. “I have learned a lot.”
At this point, Platt can’t do ride-alongs with Neesham, since she’s not yet 18 years of age. Though, she is working on the paperwork to make ride-alongs possible in the future.
Platt’s father is a police officer — a member of the Telluride Marshal’s Department — and she wants a similar career for herself.
“I am looking for a future in law enforcement,” she said. “I want to be a cop. I just felt like following in my dad’s footsteps and putting people who deserve to be punished for breaking the law where they should be.”
Recently to assist Neesham with the office work, she was asked to rewrite the town’s municipal codebook. Platt described the task as “revamping it and making sure it’s up to date.”
A few weeks ago, she discovered a discrepancy with an ordinance that wasn’t up to date. That ordinance dealt with speed limits. When Platt found the discrepancy, she brought it before Neesham and other town officials, who were impressed.
Town officials at the monthly board meeting then made a motion to update the speeding ordinance. Town clerk Amanda Pierce said no speed limits would change. She said it’s a matter of aligning the town’s policy with the state’s — and for good reason.
“We had the version from 2010, which was the same, but the state updated theirs,” Pierce told town trustees at the November meeting. “So if Kattie was to arrest someone on newer law, that revenue would go back to the state, not the town,” she said.
Platt attended the town meeting to be recognized and help explain the importance of updating the ordinance. Town officials commended her publicly after she addressed the board.
“You did good,” former mayor and trustee Kerry Welch said.
Platt told The Norwood Post she is not sure yet where she will attend police academy. She said she is still considering her options for the training to be an officer. She remains dedicated to her internship with the Town of Norwood and studying under Neesham. She said she’s not sure what she’ll be doing after she reads through the town’s codes and ordinances to make sure they’re all aligned with the state.
“Whatever project Kattie asks me to tackle next,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.