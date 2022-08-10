It’s back to school for Norwood, and already the teachers are busy in meetings, organizing their classrooms and preparing to receive students. Principal Sam Ryan said several new staff began began work last Friday, and all staff were on campus as of Monday for this week, “welcome week,” which was designed for preparation and training.
All families are invited to attend the annual open house at Norwood Public Schools on Aug. 10 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. There are specific times for families to attend, depending on what grade a student is entering.
The sixth-grade orientation is Friday, Aug. 12, and then the incoming middle schoolers only will be honored in the Where Everyone Belongs (WEB) tradition. That morning, specially selected eighth-grade mentors will be on site to greet the new middle school students and support them in their transition into the upper grades.
All students then return to campus on Aug. 15 for the first official day of school.
Several new teachers and other staff members have joined the Norwood team, and some also have changed roles. This now includes new shop teacher Paul Pyles, English teacher Alex Rudback, history teacher Nate Lee, fourth-grade teacher Jackie Hardman, PE teacher Sheri Carr-Lacosse and teacher of fifth and sixth grade — plus social studies — teacher Lucinda Salzman.
Additionally, Teresa Neuberger is kitchen manager and district secretary, Michael Grundhofer is library support and Sarah Franklin has come on board to work in payroll and the office.
Ryan told The Norwood Post that he knows the past several years in public education “have taken a toll on all who work in the field in some way.”
“Norwood has been no exception to that reality,” he said.
Still, he’s happy to still be working with kids and interfacing with families.
“I am excited to be back as the k-12 Principal for the 2022-23 school year and am looking forward to collaborating with our staff and community to make this the best year yet,” he said. “The new faces joining our team this year will only build upon the excellence of our returning staff.”
Ryan said he’s excited to be working with Norwood’s new team of professionals and added they are all working together and creating solid learning opportunities for students.
“I am also looking forward to the return of shop class offerings, new electives offerings and the return of an advisory program at the middle and high school levels,” he said.
Additionally, he said there is a continued focus on literacy and math instruction for Norwood’s primary grades.
“Amidst all of the changes, and even with the few staffing gaps still remaining, lies a dedicated staff who work tirelessly each day to provide the best for the district's students,” he said.
Ryan added he was very thankful for what’s in place and is now looking forward to what he believes will be a great year ahead.
