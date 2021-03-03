The West End Economic Development Corporation (WEEDC) is hosting a public meeting Thursday to discuss Nucla’s new housing development proposal. Open to the public, the meeting is to share information and field questions from the community regarding the project at Grape Street and 7th Avenue.
Held at the Nucla First Park Community Center at 1045 Main St., the meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Design concepts and further details on the project will be presented.
“The West End hasn’t seen a new housing development in over 30 years,” said Deana Sheriff, WEEDC executive director. “We’ve seen families wanting to move to our area to get away from larger cities, many bringing their own jobs with them. They have expressed an interest in moving to this rural community due to our strong broadband capabilities, outdoor lifestyle and family-oriented point of view. Unfortunately, the greatest impact to quality development of the community has been hindered due to lack of housing inventory. If our community is not growing, even a little bit, we’re dying instead.”
WEEDC partnered with the West End Public School District (WEPS) and the Telluride Foundation’s “Rural Homes” initiative for a pilot project to create new, single-family homes on the site of the old Nucla school.
WEPS has agreed to donate a portion of the land to the project, with the consideration that school district employees and teachers will be given preference to purchase as many as six of the new homes. Representatives said housing is crucial for teacher recruitment and retention.
The Telluride Foundation’s “Rural Homes” initiative will secure funding to help keep the cost of the homes affordable. The funding will help with the cost of infrastructure development, so it’s not passed on to the homeowner.
As many as 15 new homes could go on the site, offering two to three bedrooms with two-car garages and off-street parking. They’ll also help generate new property taxes for the Town of Nucla, as well as potentially offset some mill levies currently in place.
With the closure of the Nucla Station, WEPS loses up to 47 percent of its funding, and this project will help offset some of the loss through new property tax revenues for the school district, library, volunteer fire department and other critical services. The donation of the land by WEPS will ultimately take a piece of property that is not generating any property tax at all and create an opportunity for tax revenue to go back to Nucla.
The homes will be deed-restricted, so they cannot be purchased as a second home or a rental. They’re for those who live in the West End to have an affordable, quality home.
By state definition, affordable housing means that a household doesn’t spend more than 30 percent of its household annual income on rent or a mortgage. That means houses could sell for between $140,000 and $189,000.
The project will not offer low-income, Section 8 or rental housing.
The “Rural Homes” initiative is raising $5 million in low-interest rate revolving construction loans, which combined with state grants, enables the project to get started. Proceeds from the sale of the homes will go back into a fund to help other rural communities develop housing projects in the same manner.
Nucla is the first community to start; Norwood will follow.
The meeting will be videotaped and be available for viewing on WEEDC’s website. Those with questions can email Sheriff at dsheriff@choosewestend.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.