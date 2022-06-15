The Norwood Fire Protection District (NFPD) is putting on its annual patriotic celebration in Norwood on Saturday, July 2, just two days before the nation’s 246th birthday. Representatives from NFPD said there will be something for everyone, but this year’s family friendly event is going to be especially fun for kids.
Everything kicks off when fire engines lead the Main Street parade, starting at 11 a.m. Anyone who’d like to join the parade should register at 10 a.m. at Norwood Town Hall.
Immediately following is the “kids fire muster” at Norwood Town Park. There, several games are set to happen, the first of which is the “bucket brigade.” Then, a wild line of kids will run buckets of water between four pools, in a race to empty one pool and fill another.
Next, children will participate in the “fire gear race.” They’ll race to see how fast they can put on full-size firefighter bunker gear — helmets, coats, pants and boots. Then they run a course, and afterward will have to take off all the gear.
The “hose drag” is also on the agenda, and holding a fully charged hose line, kids get to see what it’s like to run with it to a cone and then back.
Afterward, they’ll have the opportunity to “soak the fireman.”
“What could possibly be more fun than taking that same hose and squirting a real-life firefighter in full bunker gear?” asked representatives from Norwood Fire in a news release.
“Gellyball” is also set to happen. Gellyball is “pee-wee paintball,” a safe, clean and fun learning experience that simulates the growing sport of paintball, coached by district administrator Sonny Lopez.
Tug of War will close out the games, and the kids can test their grit against Norwood firefighters.
At the same time, NFPD, along with co-sponsor The Coach’s Mother, will feed those in attendance with a community barbecue from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Norwood Town Park.
Representatives said firefighters are looking forward to this annual holiday and the fun it brings every year.
“The NFPD appreciates the Norwood community, every Star-Spangled participant, and every sponsor that makes this fun event possible,” said District Chief John Bockrath, who along with firefighters Kathryn Westcott and Casey Griffith, is in charge of all the organizing. “This event is also in the spirit of celebrating the Norwood Fire Department’s 90th anniversary coming up on July 16.”
While some folks have already volunteered their time, Bockrath added that more sponsors are needed and would be most welcome.
In addition to the community’s gratitude, sponsors will receive recognition at the holiday event with their business’ logo on the Star-Spangled Saturday banner, which will be front and center on the fire truck leading the parade. Later, it will be displayed at Norwood Town Park.
Anyone interested in helping with Star-Spangled Saturday should contact Bockrath via email at norwoodchief@gmail.com.
