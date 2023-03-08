The Lone Cone Dressage Club is launching its 2023 workshops for adults and youth with renowned rider and trainer Deb Hindi. The club welcomes the 4-H youth who are learning from Hindi, and invites all other interested riders and horse folk to come and learn from a master.
“The fact that we got Deb Hindi, a top rider and trainer, to come to Norwood is just kind of extraordinary,” said Adrian Burgess, president of the club.
Hindi, who is based in Gunnison, started teaching dressage — what she calls “the alchemy of riding” — more than 35 years ago.
Despite its high-sounding name, said Burgess, “‘dressage’ is just French for training.”
Burgess contacted Hindi more than 10 years ago to start teaching in Norwood at the San Miguel County Fairgrounds, and she’s still scheduling workshops today, starting April 22-24 and running every three weeks through October this year.
Burgess is happy to see not only that youth are involved in these workshops, but that the community is supporting their interest. Last fall, he said, both the San Miguel Basin Fair Board and the Lone Cone Legacy Trust granted the club $500 towards making Hindi’s youth workshops free for kids. Hindi teaches the youth workshops on Sunday afternoons of workshop weekends.
“The youth are our future,” said Burgess, “and it all starts with enthusiasm; that’s what the dressage club wants to create.”
Katey Herlund, the San Miguel Basin 4-H horse program resource leader, is getting kids involved in dressage with Hindi. Herlund lives in Nucla, on the Roc Creek land where she grew up and is raising her own three daughters, all of whom are in the West End 4-H club.
“The 4-H program is a unique, expansive and very affordable way to learn about horsemanship, and that’s what dressage is; it’s just about learning good horsemanship,” she said.
One way she’s doing that is by giving the kids something to work towards.
“The reward for the work the kids do is the show,” she said, referring to the youth open horse show that is planned for July 15, the weekend before the San Miguel Basin Fair. The horse show will be for both 4-H Horse Club members and any other youth who’d like to compete.
Enrollment in this year’s 4-H program is open through mid-April. The 4-H program is for kids with or without a horse, so “those wishing to learn the ins and outs, the expenses, of having a horse can do the ‘horseless horse project,’” said Herlund.
Burgess said he’s happy the kids are interested in dressage, and added, referring to his wife, Lorna, and himself, “Our quest as retirees is that we can pass this on. That’s the important thing, especially in a riding community like Norwood where there are more really high-quality horses than you can shake a stick at.”
“Hindi is great with the kids,” he added, “and she’s brought in a slightly different culture to add to these kids’ riding techniques. They love their horses, and they want to ride them better, and this is another way of learning to train their horses better.”
Sue Reynolds, the Lone Cone Dressage Club treasurer, reiterated the inclusive nature of the Lone Cone Dressage Club and workshops.
“Everyone is welcome; it doesn’t matter if you ride English or Western, or what level your horse is at, or even if you don’t have a horse — just come and watch,” she said.
More information and Hindi’s workshop schedules can be found on the Lone Cone Dressage Club Facebook page. Information on 4-H is at sanmiguel.extension.colostate.edu.
