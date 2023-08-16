Another COVID casualty is coming back to life after the pandemic hiatus, and the creativity and fecundity is evident at the Norwood Community Garden (NCG) where gardeners and other volunteers are preparing to revive the annual Art in the Garden event, hosted by Wide Sky Arts Collective and community gardeners, and held this year on Saturday, Aug. 26.
“Since the pandemic shut down social events in 2020 and 2021, and the grasshoppers completely obliterated all vegetation last summer, it seemed like this year it was time to resurrect the event,” said organizer Liza Tanguay, who heads up Wide Sky Arts Collective. The collective is under the umbrella of Norwood Park and Recreation District.
Art in the Garden began in 2012, after local artist and gardener Maure Bausch started giving tours of Angel Gardens at her home.
“She had grown a fairyland of paths and flowers throughout the pinion and juniper hillside around their home, and filled many spaces with her and [her husband] Charlie's whimsical creations,” said Tanguay. “Somewhere along the way, then-members of the NCG, many who are artists in their own right, brought this idea to town, dotted their plots with their own works, invited the public in, and had a potluck picnic.”
Artists of all genres, from actors and dancers to painters and sculptors, are invited to perform or display their works during the day’s event. In past celebrations, the fence was covered with poetry from school students, and every plot had something decorating it while kids performed dances and made crafts.
“I really enjoyed the low-key, local feel of past Art in the Garden celebrations,” said Tanguay. “It was how I discovered Norwood Community Garden and that little park on the north end of Mesa Street. I was just riding my bike around town and found this little bit of magic happening.”
Permanent garden art donations or guest artwork to exhibit on the day of the event are welcome, said Tanguay.
Artist Buff Hooper will be stationing his life-size painting of a scarecrow, “The Hessian Trooper,” on the garden fence.
The event will feature music, snacks, space and support for plein air painters, a kids’ painting project to decorate the new garden book-lending box, plus a seed library and seed exchange, as well as the 2024 garden plot sign-up.
“This is the greatest time to reserve your garden plot because you can start prepping for spring, and garlic can go in at the end of October,” said Norwood Community Garden president Marilyn Allen. “It’s also a great time to come and tour the garden and see what you could do if you had your own plot.”
Norwood Dark Sky Advocates will be at the garden from 10 a.m. to noon with information, sun crafts for kids and supervised telescopes with sun filters for those interested in viewing sunspots.
The new Norwood Healing Arts Festival, which will take place on Aug. 26 and 27 at The Livery with local healing practitioners and specialists, will be joining the event with a garden tour at 2 p.m. Watch for more information on the healing arts festival in next week’s Norwood Post.
Art in the Garden, a free community event, takes place at the Norwood Community Garden, along the Gurley Ditch at the intersection of Mesa and Summit streets, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24. Those seeking more information or wishing to donate permanent or temporary art may contact Tanguay at 970-708-8042.
