Like many rural schools in Colorado, Norwood Public School has had a tough time keeping music teachers, and it’s been a few years since any music program served the majority of NPS students, but that’s changing this year with the school’s welcome to Norwood-based musician, singer-songwriter and performer Brendan Forrest.
“While I am thrilled with all of the staff that we have hired for this year, our music teacher candidate was certainly a welcome surprise,” said NPS principal Sam Ryan. “I am a firm believer that offering our students a well-rounded education with ample exposure to the arts in any form is absolutely pivotal to creating well-equipped learners.”
Last school year, two NPS staff — paraprofessional Sarah Holguin and elementary school art teacher Heather Snyder — took on music programming themselves, producing a winter and a spring elementary school music concert.
“Our goals were to give the families, students and community a wonderful experience and music program. Considering Heather and I had never done this before, I feel that we succeeded in meeting our goals,” said Holguin.
Forrest will now be teaching grades 5-12, and Holguin said that she and Snyder “hope that our schedules allow us to continue music, if the school does not hire anyone for kindergarten through fourth grades.We both believe music is important for students.”
Forrest agrees on the importance of music. His whole family enjoys playing together, and this past weekend his brother joined him in a festival gig in Chicago, where he was visiting family and touring.
“My family has been playing music around the campfire for our whole lives,” Forrest said.
Forrest is known to most people in the regional music community. He’s played at venues in Telluride and Norwood, most recently at The Divide Restaurant, where he will be serenading diners again on Saturday, Aug. 19.
In addition to playing, singing, writing and recording music, Forrest also teaches privately and with organizations. He spent three weeks this past spring in India with The Bluegrass Journeymen, which is “a collective of accomplished musicians focused on expanding the worldwide footprint of bluegrass while building cross-cultural connections through music, education, and adventure,” their website says.
Forrest loves music education.
“I have a plethora of students I’m very invested in. Music education is one of the most liberating things one can give oneself,” said Forrest.
The music class programming for students this school year is not quite set.
“I want to gauge the kids’ interests, toss around some class titles and see what they gravitate towards,” said Forrest.
The possibilities range from songwriting and composition to music theory, recording, production, and, of course, playing instruments — acoustic or electronic.
“I’m open to anything, whether it’s Metallica or bluegrass — whatever inspires a student — and then we can work backwards from there to learn music theory,” he said.
As NPS “hasn't had a music program in several years,” said Ryan, “we talked about the reality that this would have to start out as a building process, with the hopes of growing the programming each year.”
Forrest is multi-talented. He plays a number of strings instruments, primarily guitar, as well as piano, keyboard and drums. He has also honed recording and production skills and has a number of his own albums.
“My aspiration is to revive some of the live music in this area and to give students a creative outlet for self-expression and connection to fellow musicians and their cultures,” said Forrest.
“We are beyond elated to welcome Brendan and music programming back into Norwood School,” said Ryan.
Forrest’s music may be heard online at www.bforrestmusic.com.
